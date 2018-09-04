Premier League's Perfect Three: Who Will Blink First?

While France continued to celebrate their World Cup triumph, and Croatians trooped out en masse to receive their heroes in Zagreb, Premier League romantics around the globe licked their lips in anticipation of what the 2018/19 campaign had in store.

The most exciting league in the world was set to return in August. Once more, we'd go through 38 match weeks of electrifying madness, except, in this edition, before the first international break of the season, only three teams have maintained a perfect record, but how far will they go? And who will blink first?

#1 Liverpool

Last season, the Reds finished fourth in the league, just above Chelsea and Arsenal. In actuality, they did score more goals and draw fewer games than Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United who finished third and second respectively, but Liverpool's defensive troubles and inability to finish off opponents became their undoing.

Jurgen Klopp's men roughed up the best team in England - handing Manchester City their first league defeat of the season in January, before dispatching them in the Champions League quarter-finals, but the Reds couldn't quite put their domestic affairs together.

In their first ten games last season, Liverpool managed four wins, four draws, and two losses including heavy defeats to Manchester City (5-0) in September, and Tottenham Hotspur (4-1) just a couple of weeks later, but today, as we speak, Jurgen Klopp's men are dancing to a different drum.

Liverpool are enjoying a perfect start to a new season

It started with a 4-0 demolition job against a supposedly resurgent West Ham side, and then a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Mohamed Salah's solitary goal against Brighton gave Liverpool their third successive victory, and a week later at Leicester's King Power Stadium, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino did their thing to keep the Reds head and shoulders above the rest.

After the international break, Jurgen Klopp's men will be walking through the valley of the shadow of death, two trips to London in three weeks.

First, they line up against Tottenham at Wembley, and in a fortnight's time, travel to Stamford Bridge where Maurizio Sarri and Chelsea will be waiting with completely unrighteous motives, but sandwiched in-between is an equally important meeting with Southampton at Anfield.

It's probably too early for conclusions of this magnitude, but If Liverpool scale through this period unscathed, the Premier League title could be theirs to lose.

1 / 3 NEXT