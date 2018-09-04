Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Premier League's Perfect Three: Who Will Blink First?

Andy Nduka Mukolo
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.45K   //    04 Sep 2018, 19:31 IST

While France continued to celebrate their World Cup triumph, and Croatians trooped out en masse to receive their heroes in Zagreb, Premier League romantics around the globe licked their lips in anticipation of what the 2018/19 campaign had in store.

The most exciting league in the world was set to return in August. Once more, we'd go through 38 match weeks of electrifying madness, except, in this edition, before the first international break of the season, only three teams have maintained a perfect record, but how far will they go? And who will blink first?

#1 Liverpool

Last season, the Reds finished fourth in the league, just above Chelsea and Arsenal. In actuality, they did score more goals and draw fewer games than Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United who finished third and second respectively, but Liverpool's defensive troubles and inability to finish off opponents became their undoing.

Jurgen Klopp's men roughed up the best team in England - handing Manchester City their first league defeat of the season in January, before dispatching them in the Champions League quarter-finals, but the Reds couldn't quite put their domestic affairs together.

In their first ten games last season, Liverpool managed four wins, four draws, and two losses including heavy defeats to Manchester City (5-0) in September, and Tottenham Hotspur (4-1) just a couple of weeks later, but today, as we speak, Jurgen Klopp's men are dancing to a different drum.

Leicester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Liverpool are enjoying a perfect start to a new season

It started with a 4-0 demolition job against a supposedly resurgent West Ham side, and then a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Mohamed Salah's solitary goal against Brighton gave Liverpool their third successive victory, and a week later at Leicester's King Power Stadium, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino did their thing to keep the Reds head and shoulders above the rest.

After the international break, Jurgen Klopp's men will be walking through the valley of the shadow of death, two trips to London in three weeks.

First, they line up against Tottenham at Wembley, and in a fortnight's time, travel to Stamford Bridge where Maurizio Sarri and Chelsea will be waiting with completely unrighteous motives, but sandwiched in-between is an equally important meeting with Southampton at Anfield.

It's probably too early for conclusions of this magnitude, but If Liverpool scale through this period unscathed, the Premier League title could be theirs to lose.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Liverpool Football Eden Hazard Sadio Mane Jurgen Klopp Maurizio Sarri
Andy Nduka Mukolo
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Premier League 2018/19: 3 players who have dominated the...
RELATED STORY
5 Best opening day Premier League matches
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Top 5 picks for the Manager of...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 3 Review: Mohamed Salah...
RELATED STORY
The 5 costliest flops in world football
RELATED STORY
Teams that could Dethrone Manchester City.
RELATED STORY
Premier League 1st Sep 2018: Top performers and report...
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League legends we grew up watching who are now...
RELATED STORY
4 Alternative Candidates for 2018/19 Premier League...
RELATED STORY
5 signings that will light up the Premier League this season
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us