"The process is the punishment" - Tristan Tate reacts after ex-Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy is found not guilty in rape trial

Former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been found not guilty by a Chester Crown Court jury on charges of rape and attempted rape. This has spurned a number of reactions from social media users, including kickboxer and socialite Tristan Tate.

The former Cityzens' player stood trial for allegations that he violated a 24-year-old woman's trust in a bedroom of his Cheshire residence in the fall of 2020. Additionally, an accusation of an attempted rape involving a 29-year-old woman two years prior at the same property, was levelled at him.

However, a jury composed of an even split of men and women decided in Mendy's favor. The footballer, who categorically refuted all charges, reiterated his stand on the encounters being consensual.

Earlier this year, he had already been absolved of various other sexual offences, though the jury had found themselves at a crossroads, unable to determine a verdict on these two particular charges.

Internet celebrity and Andrew Tate's brother Tristan Tate took to Twitter to share his reaction on the former Manchester City defender's verdict:

"The process is the punishment. People will call him a rapist for the rest of his life. This isn’t justice."

Mendy's career saw a meteoric rise when he became the most expensive defender in Premier League history, courtesy of a whopping £52 million deal in 2017 that saw him move to the blue half of Manchester.

He clinched three titles with Manchester City after his move from Monaco and also had a taste of global glory as a crucial part of France's World Cup-winning squad in 2018.

However, the challenges off the pitch saw his contract with Manchester City not being renewed, and he was released at the end of June. Upon exiting the court, Benjamin Mendy's solicitor, Jenny Wiltshire, delivered a statement on his behalf. It read (via Sky Sports):

"Benjamin Mendy would like to thank the members of the jury for focusing on the evidence of this trial, rather than the rumour and innuendo that have followed this case from the outset. This is the second time Mr Mendy has been tried and found not guilty by the jury. He is delighted that both jurors reached the correct verdict."

The next step for former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy

Emerging from the shackles of severe allegations, Benjamin Mendy finds himself at a career crossroads following his acquittal on all charges. He left the court a free man, absolved of the accusations of multiple counts of rape and sexual assault that had loomed over him for two years.

According to Manchester Evening News, a wave of relief washed over Mendy as he wept while hearing the verdict, before giving a succinct statement through his lawyers. The question whether he plans to make a comeback to professional football remains unanswered, as the statement read:

"It has been almost three years since the police started investigating this matter. Mr Mendy has tried to remain strong but the process has, inevitably had a serious impact on him. He thanks everyone who has supported him throughout this ordeal and now asks for privacy so he can begin rebuilding his life."

Benjamin Mendy's last appearance for Manchester City came in a Premier League match against Tottenham in August 2021, just before the police charges were filed. As his contract expired at the end of the last month, Mendy now stands as a free agent. But after a two-year hiatus from all levels of football, it is uncertain if he will return to playing in the future.