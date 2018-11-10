×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

The promise and pain of Europa League for Arsenal and Danny Welbeck

EMMANUEL TAJI
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
292   //    10 Nov 2018, 23:52 IST

Arsenal v Sporting CP - UEFA Europa League - Group E
Arsenal v Sporting CP - UEFA Europa League - Group E

Thursday's barren draw for Arsenal in the Europa League against Sporting Lisbon ended with a mix of pain and promise.

Pain not so much for the result, as the Gunners sit pretty comfortable at the top in Group E, three points clear of second-placed Sporting Lisbon. Following Vorskla’s 1-0 loss to Qarabag, the Gunners have already qualified for the next stage. Rather, it’s pain at the injury to Danny Welbeck, who has five goals from 14 matches for the Gunners this season. An injury, which club assessment confirms is significant.

The 27-year-old, former Manchester United man, with 42 caps and 16 goals for the Three Lions was injured when he jumped, challenging Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Gaspar to a header, only to land awkwardly on his right ankle.

Arsenal v Sporting CP - UEFA Europa League - Group E
Arsenal v Sporting CP - UEFA Europa League - Group E

That the injury is expected to keep him out on the sidelines for at least four months is somewhat disheartening. For a player who has struggled with lengthy layoffs since arriving at the Emirates Stadium from Manchester United in 2014, Welbeck has often shown flashes of brilliance upon every return, only to pick up a fresh injury. Currently, he is one of the Gunners' more experienced Premier League players, having won the title with United in 2013, but his career continues to hang on the line, fractured, intermittent.

On Thursday, the horror of his injury, happening just before the half-hour mark, left some of his teammates visibly distressed. This unfortunate turn for Welbeck has also thrown a spanner into the works for Arsenal. His absence may force Unai Emery into the January transfer window, seeking to bolster his established attacking pair of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette. 


Cardiff City v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Cardiff City v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Although the club was not planning to spend in January, this setback with Welbeck leaves Arsenal short of striking alternatives, and the Gunners' boss is now likely to dive into the January transfer market. With Welbeck’s contract running out at the end of the season, Arsenal would not have needed additional strikers coming in at the New Year. However, all that may change now.

Away from the injury, it’s worth noting that Unai Emery’s charges extended their unbeaten run. Sitting fifth in the EPL, and assured of the next stage in Europa, they are unbeaten in 15 games. As they return to EPL action on Sunday, taking on Wolves at the Emirates, the Gunners can hope to build on this impressive run for a spark of inspiration. 

Topics you might be interested in:
Europa League 2018-19 Arsenal Danny Welbeck Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Unai Emery
EMMANUEL TAJI
CONTRIBUTOR
3 Reasons why Arsenal failed to beat Sporting Lisbon
RELATED STORY
Europa League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Arsenal won against...
RELATED STORY
Welbeck has 'significant' ankle injury, Arsenal confirm
RELATED STORY
Why Chelsea Or Arsenal could win Europa League
RELATED STORY
Will Arsenal make it 15 in a row?
RELATED STORY
Welbeck hospitalised after 'serious' ankle injury, Emery...
RELATED STORY
Europa League 2018/19, Arsenal 4-2 Vorskla Poltava: 4...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Europa League 2018/19 : Top 3 players from Arsenal...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal v Sporting CP | Match Preview, Predictions, Venue...
RELATED STORY
Qarabag 0-3 Arsenal: Player ratings for Arsenal | Europa...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Europa League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 5
29 Nov AST DYN 09:20 PM Astana vs Dynamo Kyiv
29 Nov SPA RAP 09:20 PM Spartak Moskva vs Rapid Wien
29 Nov QAR SPO 11:25 PM Qarabağ vs Sporting CP
29 Nov VOR ARS 11:25 PM Vorskla vs Arsenal
29 Nov ZEN KOB 11:25 PM Zenit vs København
29 Nov BOR SLA 11:25 PM Bordeaux vs Slavia Praha
29 Nov ZUR AEK 11:25 PM Zürich vs AEK Larnaca
29 Nov BAY LUD 11:25 PM Bayer Leverkusen vs Ludogorets
29 Nov BAT VID 11:25 PM BATE vs Vidi
29 Nov KRA AKH 11:25 PM Krasnodar vs Akhisarspor
29 Nov MIL F-D 11:25 PM Milan vs F91 Dudelange
29 Nov REA OLY 11:25 PM Real Betis vs Olympiakos Piraeus
29 Nov AND SPA 11:25 PM Anderlecht vs Spartak Trnava
29 Nov FEN DIN 11:25 PM Fenerbahçe vs Dinamo Zagreb
29 Nov SAL RB- 11:25 PM Salzburg vs RB Leipzig
29 Nov ROS CEL 11:25 PM Rosenborg vs Celtic
30 Nov JAB REN 01:30 AM Jablonec vs Rennes
30 Nov SAR BES 01:30 AM Sarpsborg 08 vs Beşiktaş
30 Nov MAL GEN 01:30 AM Malmö FF vs Genk
30 Nov RAN VIL 01:30 AM Rangers vs Villarreal
30 Nov CHE PAO 01:30 AM Chelsea vs PAOK
30 Nov STA SEV 01:30 AM Standard Liège vs Sevilla
30 Nov EIN OLY 01:30 AM Eintracht Frankfurt vs Olympique Marseille
30 Nov APO LAZ 01:30 AM Apollon vs Lazio
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us