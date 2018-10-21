The Real Madrid Conundrum: Dismal attacks, abysmal and a desolate defence

Sreeram Krishnaswamy FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 458 // 21 Oct 2018, 00:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Humbled and humiliated: Real Madrid

A team has gone four matches without a win. What is worse, is they failed to score for over 450 minutes. The team is in danger of dropping to as low as 8th in the league table and to add to the problems, their performances aren’t any inspiring. When we read these lines, we expect the team to be a mid-table team, a team without much stars and not expected to challenge for titles.

Well, football is very funny, isn’t it? What if you, as a person who doesn’t know anything about football read these lines? It clearly highlights the failures that a team is going through. There is nothing much to hope for the fans. This is the point where irony is best explained.

The team is a 13 time European Champion, a 33-time league Champion. The person between the sticks is the FIFA Goalkeeper of the Year and the Golden Glove winner in FIFA World Cup 2018. The captain along with the man alongside him form one of the best centre-back partnerships in Europe’s Top 5 leagues.

The midfield is anchored by a Croatian, who was instrumental in his team’s runner-up finish at the World Cup. Even better, the Croatian mentioned before is the FIFA Best Player of the Year and UEFA Best Player in 2018.

This is the current reigning defending European Champions that we are talking about: Real Madrid C.F. The current form is the least of worries for Real Madrid. They are expected to be on the top of the league table but they aren’t.

A loss to Barcelona or Atletico Madrid can be understood. A once in a blue-moon loss to mid-table clubs can be understood. But Real Madrid is suffering from a whole lot more than that. They lost to CSKA Moskva in the Champions League and to Alaves the last match-day.

Benzema highlights Real Madrid's struggles

Today, after a short international break, the fans returned to their beloved home, Santiago Bernabeu, hoping for a win. Up against Levante, who were sitting pretty at the 11th spot in the table, Real Madrid was supposed to break their jinx with ease.

The fans at the Bernabeu were stunned into pin-drop silence within 6 minutes of the opening whistle. Morales opened the scoring. To make matters worse, Roger Marti converted from the spot in the 13th minute. Marcelo did give them hope in the 74th minute but the strike was too little too late.

A team like Real Madrid is never expected to play themselves into the situation. But the current situation is just disheartening for the fans. In a matter of three days, they will go a month without a win. They have managed to break their 116-year-old record of most minutes without a goal.

The players seem down and the sight of Julen Lopetegui on the benches after the first goal sums up the situation for them. Till today, they had excuses. They were playing away from home except for the tough fixture against Atletico. They missed Isco around whom coach Julen Lopetegui prefers to build his team. Although a team like Real Madrid is not expected to give these absurd excuses, we can accept that these are facts nonetheless.

What about today? It was an easy fixture at their very home and they had Isco back. They still went down to a humiliating loss. With an El Clasico looming around the corner, how can this team expect to win at the Camp Nou against an ominous Barcelona with a red-hot Lionel Messi?

Real Madrid face this man next week

The problem that lies within the team can be attributed to the poor coaching of Lopetegui or the departure of ace-player Cristiano Ronaldo. However, Julen Lopetegui had a good record with the national team of Spain before he was sacked. That is the prime reason he was appointed in the first place.

Fiorentino Perez doesn’t just choose anybody to build his team. Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure to Juventus does take a clinical finisher from the side. But another interesting fact is that Ronaldo got off to a terrible start last season, his conversion ratio started at 4.8% and dropped to as low as 1.7%. It took Ronaldo 8 games to open his league tally and Real Madrid still wasn’t in as bad a position as they are now.

While judging a team we have to judge four aspects. Attacking, midfield, defending and coaching. While we can criticise a coach when the team doesn’t perform, we need some justifiable reasons to do so. What can we criticise Lopetegui for? His team plays possession football, they are doing that. He should give attacking instructions, they are attacking, he should rotate his squad around, and he is doing that too.

So Lopetegui, in our view, is just being made a scapegoat for the abysmal performances of the team. There is a sensible argument while criticising Ernesto Valverde. Valverde makes defensive substitutions once there is a lead late in the second half. His substitutions don’t make sense, he took Vidal out when he was playing in red-hot form against Athletic Bilbao.

Valverde is not giving enough minutes to Denis Suarez, Sergi Samper and Malcom. While Rakitic and Suarez haven’t rested even in one game, thus affecting their physicality.

1 / 2 NEXT