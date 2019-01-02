The real reason why Liverpool did not sign Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund

Liverpool were also in the race to sign Christian Pulisic but they decided not to make an offer for him.

What's the story?

It was announced by Chelsea on their official website that they had signed 20-year-old American winger Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund in a £58 million deal. Many had speculated that Jurgen Klopp, who had previously worked with the player would want to bring him to Liverpool, but the bid was never made. Dean Jones of Bleacher Report has offered insights on the reason why.

Liverpool were also linked with the speedy winger in the months leading to the transfer window and a possible reunion of Klopp and Pulisic was on the cards.

In case you didn't know

Jurgen Klopp signed Pulisic in 2015 to join Borussia Dortmund's youth academy as a 17-year-old.

The £58 million paid by Chelsea for Pulisic is the most the Blues have ever spent on any player in the winter transfer window, with the £52.65m paid for Fernando Torres in 2010-11 season being the previous record.

The heart of the matter

As Dean Jones notes in his article, Liverpool are playing very well at the moment and have reached a point where the addition of a new winger would create more problems for the manager than it would solve.

Klopp has a really talented group of attackers at his disposal, who have adapted well to his tactics and the timing just wasn't right for bringing in a new winger into the setup.

Liverpool Echo notes that the bargain signing of Shaqiri and his performances have kept the club from looking out for more attacking reinforcements.

Thus Liverpool had to give up the opportunity to sign a proven and promising forward and Maurizio Sarri made the most of it.

From the looks of it, Sarri's decision to bring in a winger to Stamford Bridge, who'll be joining up with the squad only next season, might be inspired by the possibility of superstar Eden Hazard leaving for greener pastures in the summer transfer window.

Also, signing a player who plays on the flanks for such a huge sum of money, indicates Sarri's plan to continue utilizing the Belgian as a 'False nine' well into next season as well.

What's next?

Pulisic is determined to win trophies at Dortmund before saying his goodbyes and with the club comfortably in the pole position in the Bundesliga, it seems Pulisic might just win his first and last league title with die Schwarzgelben this season.

