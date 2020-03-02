The records Liverpool can still break despite their defeat against Watford | Premier League 2019-20

Liverpool v Manchester City - Premier League

Liverpool's latest defeat against basement-dwellers Watford means that the Reds can no longer go unbeaten this season and achieve invincible status. Along with that, the Reds also missed the opportunity to set up a new record for most consecutive wins in Premier League history.

Liverpool's 3-0 defeat at Vicarage Road means the league leaders remain level with Manchester City's centurions with 18 consecutive Premier League wins.

Jurgen Klopp's men are now only four victories away from winning their first league title in 30 years. Their emphatic league form means that the Reds are still on course to break a few records between now and the end of the season.

With that all said, let's have a look at the records that Liverpool could still break:

#5 Most PL points in a season - 100 (Manchester City- 2017/18)

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City - Premier League

Pep Guardiola's unstoppable 2017/18 side broke many records on their way to the title, and the most points in a single Premier League season was one of those records as Manchester City became the first-ever English side to break the 100-point barrier.

Just like that City side, Klopp's Liverpool are on course to become the second side to do so, and the Reds could even better that tally as they now need to win only seven of their remaining 10 league games to reach the magical 100 point mark.

#4 Biggest title-winning margin - 19 points (Manchester City- 2017/18)

Liverpool FC v West Ham United - Premier League

Manchester City's centurions hold this record too, as Pep Guardiola's men won the title by a record 19 points during their 100 point season, with crosstown rivals Manchester United finishing second with 81 points that season.

Advertisement

Jurgen Klopp's men are already 22 points ahead of second-placed City. Although Manchester City have a game in hand, Liverpool will at least equal the record if Guardiola's side win all of their matches, as the gap will then be 19 points. However, the Reds must themselves keep winning to do that.

#3 Most PL wins in a single season - 32 (Manchester City - 2017/18)

Crystal Palace v Liverpool FC - Premier League

The Cityzens also went on to set the record of most wins during their centurion season as they won a record 32 games in 2017/18.

Liverpool are currently seven away from equaling this record. The Reds are now on 26 wins from the 28 games they have played and as it stands, the earliest they can now win their 33rd game is on April 25 against Burnley.

#2 Most home wins in a single season - 18 (Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City)

Liverpool v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

This record is currently held by three different sides - Chelsea (2005/06), Manchester United (2010/11) and Manchester City (twice in 2011/12 and 2018/19), and is a somewhat difficult feat to achieve for any side.

As for Liverpool though, they currently need five more home wins to equal this record and to do so, they have to win all of their remaining games at Anfield.

#1 Most PL away wins in a season - 16 (Manchester City - 2017/18)

Watford FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Here's another one that the Manchester City centurions hold with 16 away wins in 2017/18. Liverpool are right on course to better this record as they now need only three wins from their remaining five away games.

However, this could still prove to be a tricky task to better for the Reds with Everton, Arsenal and City themselves left to play away from home.