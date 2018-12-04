×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

The role of Cristiano Ronaldo in Luka Modric's Ballon d'Or triumph

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Feature
1.64K   //    04 Dec 2018, 12:34 IST

Ronaldo and Modric together at Real Madrid
Ronaldo and Modric together at Real Madrid

The year when the FIFA World Cup takes place, unarguably, marks an impact over the Ballon d'Or rankings. The same thing happened this year as many players including Luka Modric, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Raphael Varane stood a fair chance to win the Ballon d'Or - an award being dominated by two extraterrestrials, Ronaldo and Messi, respectively, in the past ten years.

However, France Football announced Luka Modric, the winner of the Ballon d'Or 2018, cementing his status as the best football player in the running calendar year. The Croatian captain played a pivotal role in securing Real Madrid's 3rd Champions League title in succession.

Following a beautiful end to the club football season, the 33-year-old playmaker led his country to their maiden FIFA World Cup final beating big nations like Argentina and England in the run. Croatia failed to win the World Cup final against mighty France, however, the runner-ups secured a spot for their captain, Luka Modric, on the Ballon d'Or podium.

But, would this all have been possible without the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo alongside the Croatian in Real Madrid? Let's take a look:

Considering the recent history in the last decade or so, the player who has helped his team in winning major titles by scoring a lot of goals has been chosen as the winner. However, this term, a playmaker has secured the award.

Luka Modric provided one assist and scored a goal in the 2017/18 UCL campaign, both coming in the group stages. On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a mammoth number of fifteen goals and set up another three, while scoring six times in the knockout phase.

The 33-year-old Portuguese gave standout performances in the latter stages of the campaign starring against Paris Saint-Germain and his current club, Juventus. Even if Ronaldo is moving on a slow pace in the league games, he comes to life in the UCL and just like past seasons, kept the hopes of Real Madrid alive with his exceptional performances in the decisive games.

Luka Modric deserved a Ballon d'Or for his services in the recent success of Real Madrid in the European competitions. However, it can be said that Ronaldo, as a game-changing player, was more influential with his performances.

None of the two footballers is less-deserving but the history suggests that Ronaldo has had his nose ahead in the race. To be more precise, without the Portuguese, Real Madrid would have struggled in the latter stages of the Champions League.

Advertisement

Wesley Sneijder, Andres Iniesta and Franck Ribery failed to do what has been done by the Croatian, though, they all came so close and stood a firm chance to claim the award.

On the other hand, it doesn't look like Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo are done yet. Both the players are still bagging tons of goals, midway through the season in their respective leagues. It remains to see how this season ends for the two and how'll they rank in the next year's ceremony.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Luka Modric Cristiano Ronaldo Ballon d'Or 2018
Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Football is a blessing from God.
A mortal among immortals - Tribute to Luka Modric
RELATED STORY
5 of the biggest Ballon d'Or predictions so far
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or 2018: Luka Modric is the undisputed king, but...
RELATED STORY
Luka Modric opens up about 'surprising' exits of...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why neither Ronaldo nor Messi should win this...
RELATED STORY
Luka Modric: From a Croatian refugee to the 'best in the...
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or: Will the dominance of Cristiano Ronaldo and...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 predictions for the Ballon d'Or 2018
RELATED STORY
5 players who might end Ronaldo-Messi's domination on the...
RELATED STORY
4 devastating football partnerships of Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 6
11 Dec GAL POR 11:25 PM Galatasaray vs Porto
11 Dec SCH LOK 11:25 PM Schalke 04 vs Lokomotiv Moskva
12 Dec CLU ATL 01:30 AM Brugge vs Atlético Madrid
12 Dec MON BOR 01:30 AM Monaco vs Borussia Dortmund
12 Dec BAR TOT 01:30 AM Barcelona vs Tottenham
12 Dec INT PSV 01:30 AM Internazionale vs PSV
12 Dec LIV NAP 01:30 AM Liverpool vs Napoli
12 Dec CRV PSG 01:30 AM Crvena Zvezda vs PSG
12 Dec REA CSK 11:25 PM Real Madrid vs CSKA Moskva
12 Dec VIK ROM 11:25 PM Viktoria Plzeň vs Roma
13 Dec SHA OLY 01:30 AM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Olympique Lyonnais
13 Dec MAN HOF 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Hoffenheim
13 Dec YOU JUV 01:30 AM Young Boys vs Juventus
13 Dec VAL MAN 01:30 AM Valencia vs Manchester United
13 Dec AJA BAY 01:30 AM Ajax vs Bayern München
13 Dec BEN AEK 01:30 AM Benfica vs AEK Athens
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us