"The rules must evolve" - When Arsene Wenger gave exceptional answer for Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate

Arsene Wenger once gave an exceptional response in the never-ending Greatest of all Time (GOAT) debate involving Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. While highlighting that both players are different, Wenger believes football has evolved to favor Ronaldo's pattern, and this evolution has made the game more spectacular.
In a discussion with SoFoot in 2020, Wenger said (via Mirror):
"I often say that Cristiano Ronaldo is the athlete-footballer, and Lionel Messi, the exceptional artist, this is the difference between the two. Afterwards, everyone prefers one or the other. When we like the game, we prefer the artist. The creative makes you discover things that you do not see, that you have not even considered from the stands.
He added:
"It's [creative style] finer, even if I don't deny the quality of the Portuguese star. I just believe that football has evolved into the Ronaldo style. This does not mean that we should eliminate the creative. The rules must evolve to make the game more spectacular, more beautiful to see."
Lionel Messi has been a brilliant creative force in each team he has represented in his career. Known for his exceptional vision to create chances, La Pulga is also a remarkable goalscorer.
Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo was earlier known to be a skillful winger with a decent tendency to score goals. However, he evolved and became a precise finisher after joining Real Madrid from Manchester United in 2009.
While Messi is often described as a naturally talented player, Cristiano Ronaldo is known to be a hard worker who strives for perfection. The GOAT debate involving the pair grew when Ronaldo joined Madrid, a bitter rival to Lionel Messi's Barcelona.
As the rivalry between Real Madrid and Blaugrana gained more prominence in numerous competitions, Ronaldo and Messi also competed for different trophies.
The pair registered arguably the longest and most intense Ballon d’Or challenge in football's history. However, Messi has won the prestigious award eight times while Ronaldo has emerged victorious five times in the Ballon d’Or race.
In their club careers, Cristiano Ronaldo holds a slight lead in terms of goals scored, having scored 794 goals against Messi's 760.
When Sir Alex Ferguson shared his opinion in the GOAT debate involving Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi
Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson once shared his thoughts in the GOAT discussion involving Lionel Messi and Ronaldo. While acknowledging Messi's greatness, Ferguson believes Ronaldo's ability to deliver in any team is something that might be difficult for Messi to do.
Speaking to Manchester Evening News in 2015, the legendary Red Devils manager said:
"People say who is the best player in the world? And plenty of people quite rightly say Messi - you can't dispute that opinion. But Ronaldo could play for Millwall, Queens Park Rangers, Doncaster Rovers, anyone, and score a hat-trick in a game. I'm not sure Messi could do it. Ronaldo's got two feet, he's quick, great in the air, he's brave - Messi's brave, of course. I think Messi's a Barcelona player."
Ronaldo has arguably made his mark in all five clubs that he has represented across several countries. At Sporting, which was his first professional club, he scored five goals in 31 games.
In two stints at Manchester United, Ronaldo delivered 145 goals in 346 games, and he also netted 450 goals in 438 games for Real Madrid. At Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo delivered 101 goals in 134 games. Currently at Al-Nassr, the Portuguese international has contributed 93 goals in 105 appearances.
Meanwhile, in his senior club career, Messi contributed 672 goals in 778 games for Barcelona before moving to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. At PSG, he delivered 32 goals in 75 games and has contributed 50 goals in 63 appearances for Inter Miami, his present club.
Both players have arguably shown that they could adapt and deliver in different leagues. However, Cristiano Ronaldo has dominated in more leagues around the world.