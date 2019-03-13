×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

The Sevilla star who could be the perfect replacement for Alexis Sanchez 

Rishabh Zarapkar
ANALYST
Feature
1.47K   //    13 Mar 2019, 12:47 IST

Sevilla v FC Barcelona - Copa del Rey Quarter Final
Sevilla v FC Barcelona - Copa del Rey Quarter Final

Manchester United has been in fine form under new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Last week’s heroics in Paris were truly cherished by each and every Manchester United fan in the world. Sunday’s defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium was his first defeat in the Premier League since taking over in December.

With the 45-year-old likely to secure the permanent role with the Red Devils, he would be looking in the transfer market to improve his squad. The Norwegian must add some talented world-class players to his team in order to take his team to the next level. His main aim for next season will be challenging for the Premier League title.

Alexis Sanchez will be the centre of all Manchester United transfer activities in the coming summer window. The Chilean has struggled to find his old form at Old Trafford after joining the club from Arsenal last January. Earning approximately £300k per week plus bonuses, he is the Premier League’s highest paid player.

Image result for alexis sanchez

This wage has been a huge burden for Manchester United. Ole must sell and replace him by signing another quality attacker. At Arsenal, it was quite clear that Manchester United needed a top-class winger who would be clinical in front of goal. Pablo Sarabia of Sevilla is a top-class clinical winger who would be the perfect player to replace Alexis Sanchez with. The Spaniard has been Sevilla’s best player this season.

He has scored nine and assisted nine goals this season. The 26-year-old is one of Europe’s best in his position currently. He is a constant threat from the right side of the pitch. The wide-player likes to cut inside and score goals from outside the box just like traditional wingers. He possesses top-class finishing skills which makes him one of the best finishers in world football. He has a knack of finding the back of the next every time he shoots towards the goal.

The Spaniard is a natural play-maker of the ball. He is excellent at finding the right pass at the right time. His through balls are on point always and the weight of all this through balls is always well calculated.

Although Sevilla is sixth in the La Liga table, Sarabia has performed quite consistently for the Spanish side. He has the ability to cause big problems for any defence in the world. The midfielder’s movement off the ball is very swift and unpredictable which makes him a very difficult player to mark.


Image result for pablo sarabia
Advertisement

At Manchester United, Sarabia can be the perfect replacement for Alexis Sanchez. The Spaniard has the ability to be an instant hit for the Red Devils. He can combine well with the likes of Pogba, Martial, Rashford and a revitalized Romelu Lukaku. Manchester United has lacked a quality right-sided attacker for the last couple of seasons and Sarabia can be perfect for them. He has the ability in him which could take any team to the next level. He can make the Red Devils real title contenders for next season.


A move to Old Trafford will be perfect for the Spanish winger. Playing alongside so many quality players at Old Trafford would be good for his development. A move to the Premier League will help him improve his attacking skills by playing against top-class defenders all the time. Sarabia’s presence in the Manchester United team can provide a much needed healthy competition to the other attackers like Lingard, Rashford, Martial, Lukaku and Mata. Overall, the signing of Pablo Sarabia from Sevilla will help Ole take Manchester United back to the good old days of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Sevilla FC Football Alexis Sanchez Pablo Sarabia Ole Gunnar Solskjær
Rishabh Zarapkar
ANALYST
Reports: Manchester United could be dealt a huge blow as Sevilla keen to sign Anthony Martial
RELATED STORY
Five of the most tactically astute managers in the world
RELATED STORY
5 players who could replace Alexis Sanchez at Manchester United next season
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Laurent Blanc could be the perfect replacement for Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Sevilla 2-0 Barcelona - 5 Talking Points, Copa del Rey 2018/19 Quarter-finals
RELATED STORY
Where will Alexis Sanchez play for Manchester United?
RELATED STORY
5 tactical changes that can help Alexis Sanchez shine for Manchester United
RELATED STORY
5 amazing players with cheap release clauses
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018-19: Sevilla 1-1 Atletico Madrid: 3 players who impressed the most
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Alexis Sanchez will shine under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us