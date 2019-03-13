The Sevilla star who could be the perfect replacement for Alexis Sanchez

Rishabh Zarapkar FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.47K // 13 Mar 2019, 12:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sevilla v FC Barcelona - Copa del Rey Quarter Final

Manchester United has been in fine form under new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Last week’s heroics in Paris were truly cherished by each and every Manchester United fan in the world. Sunday’s defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium was his first defeat in the Premier League since taking over in December.

With the 45-year-old likely to secure the permanent role with the Red Devils, he would be looking in the transfer market to improve his squad. The Norwegian must add some talented world-class players to his team in order to take his team to the next level. His main aim for next season will be challenging for the Premier League title.

Alexis Sanchez will be the centre of all Manchester United transfer activities in the coming summer window. The Chilean has struggled to find his old form at Old Trafford after joining the club from Arsenal last January. Earning approximately £300k per week plus bonuses, he is the Premier League’s highest paid player.

This wage has been a huge burden for Manchester United. Ole must sell and replace him by signing another quality attacker. At Arsenal, it was quite clear that Manchester United needed a top-class winger who would be clinical in front of goal. Pablo Sarabia of Sevilla is a top-class clinical winger who would be the perfect player to replace Alexis Sanchez with. The Spaniard has been Sevilla’s best player this season.

He has scored nine and assisted nine goals this season. The 26-year-old is one of Europe’s best in his position currently. He is a constant threat from the right side of the pitch. The wide-player likes to cut inside and score goals from outside the box just like traditional wingers. He possesses top-class finishing skills which makes him one of the best finishers in world football. He has a knack of finding the back of the next every time he shoots towards the goal.

The Spaniard is a natural play-maker of the ball. He is excellent at finding the right pass at the right time. His through balls are on point always and the weight of all this through balls is always well calculated.

Although Sevilla is sixth in the La Liga table, Sarabia has performed quite consistently for the Spanish side. He has the ability to cause big problems for any defence in the world. The midfielder’s movement off the ball is very swift and unpredictable which makes him a very difficult player to mark.

Advertisement

At Manchester United, Sarabia can be the perfect replacement for Alexis Sanchez. The Spaniard has the ability to be an instant hit for the Red Devils. He can combine well with the likes of Pogba, Martial, Rashford and a revitalized Romelu Lukaku. Manchester United has lacked a quality right-sided attacker for the last couple of seasons and Sarabia can be perfect for them. He has the ability in him which could take any team to the next level. He can make the Red Devils real title contenders for next season.

A move to Old Trafford will be perfect for the Spanish winger. Playing alongside so many quality players at Old Trafford would be good for his development. A move to the Premier League will help him improve his attacking skills by playing against top-class defenders all the time. Sarabia’s presence in the Manchester United team can provide a much needed healthy competition to the other attackers like Lingard, Rashford, Martial, Lukaku and Mata. Overall, the signing of Pablo Sarabia from Sevilla will help Ole take Manchester United back to the good old days of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Advertisement