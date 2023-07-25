"The soccer mom tour continues" - Kim Kardashian reacts as she takes her kids to watch Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr take on Neymar's PSG

Kim Kardashian was present in Japan as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr played Neymar's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in a pre-season game. The reality TV star uploaded an image of her son wearing a jersey of the PSG number 10 on her Instagram story.

Kardashian was in the stands when Lionel Messi made his Inter Miami debut on July 21 against Liga MX side Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup clash at the DRV PNK Stadium.

She has now flown all the way to Japan to watch Al-Nassr vs. PSG. Kardashian uploaded an image on her Instagram story, captioning it:

"And the Soccer mom tour continues...in Japan. PSG vs. Al-Nassr."

Kim Kardashian's latest Instagram story

Cristiano Ronaldo put up a good performance before being substituted in the second half of the game. Neymar, however, remained an unused substitute as the Brazilian superstar is yet to recover from the ankle injury he suffered last season.

Cristiano Ronaldo once heaped praise on Neymar

Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar are two of the biggest showmen in football history. They have left fans mesmerized with their spectacular skills on countless occasions during their careers.

Back in 2019, the Brazilian attacker was linked with a return to his former club Barcelona from PSG. Back then, Ronaldo was asked by the media to share his assessment on the player, to which the Portuguese replied (via GiveMeSport):

"I don't know. He's a great player, and I get on well with him. We've worked together recently [for advertising campaigns]. But there's a lot of talk about him for [Real] Madrid, Barcelona and Juve."

He added:

"It's the press' job because they need to sell, but I think he'll stay in Paris. If not, he'll go where he's happy and where he can express his football a lot. I like to see him playing and regardless of where he is, taking care of himself and avoiding injuries. That's what I want for him."

Ronaldo and Neymar were direct rivals when they played for Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively in La Liga. Despite the on-field rivalry, their mutual admiration has always remained intact.