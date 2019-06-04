The summer rebuild that Barcelona need

Barcelona desparately needs changes

FC Barcelona supporters will remember the start of the season, when Lionel Messi was presented as the new captain following the departure of Andres Iniesta to Vissel Kobe.

He delivered a powerful speech to an excited and eager Camp Nou and reminded that despite winning the domestic double the previous season, they had not forgotten the manner in which they were knocked out of the Champions League by AS Roma.

Messi assured the fans that this year the club had put together an exciting squad that is capable of bringing back European glory and that the Champions League would be their number one priority.

This declaration was enough for Barca supporters to get excited about a possible treble. Barcelona did well enough to win the La Liga title, secure a place in the Copa del Rey final and a 3-0 first-leg win against Liverpool in the Champions League semi-final.

Just as things were looking good, Barcelona managed to lose their 3-0 lead against Liverpool to exit Europe. That was still fresh in fans' minds when they lost the Copa del Rey to Valencia.

The Barca board needs to be more efficient in their transfer dealings as most of the key squad members are on the wrong side of 30. Pique (32), Alba (30), Sergio Busquets (30) Ivan Rakitic (31), Vidal (32), Suarez (32) and Messi (31) are aging stars. This team therefore lacks pace and is easily pressed by the opposition.

As the season ends, the club will want to introspect on this year's campaign and identify the reasons for failure. The Barca management faces an uphill task this summer, from making a decision about their manager to ensuring the arrivals and departures tomake the squad better.

So here's a look at everything Barcelona have to do this summer in order to bounce back from a disappointing season.

