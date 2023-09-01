“The sweetest, kindest and most generous soul” – Victoria Beckham sends heart-warming birthday greetings to son Romeo

Victoria Beckham recently uploaded a video clip on Instagram in which she wished her son Romeo Beckham on his 21st birthday.

Romeo was born on September 1, 2002, and he's David and Victoria Beckham second eldest son. He started playing football at the Arsenal academy in 2015. However, he is currently a part of Brentford B, where he plays as an attacker.

Before joining the Bees, he also spent a couple of seasons with his father's team Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.

The post shared by Victoria Beckham included pictures and videos of her children, especially Romeo as well as her husband. She captioned the Instagram post:

"Happy Birthday @RomeoBeckham.... The sweetest, kindest, and most generous soul. We are so proud of you and we love you more than words can express, you are our everything xx Kisses"

As soon as the post got uploaded on Instagram, fans as well as people close to the family quickly flooded the comments section with best wishes. The 49-year-old also shared a few stories on her Instagram account and wished her son a happy birthday there too.

Victoria Beckham shares a swimsuit beach picture from her recent outing

The singer-fashion desginer recently went on an exotic outing with her husband, David Beckham, and her kids on the coast of Island Lopud in Croatia. The family went on a vacation after David Beckham's Inter Miami won the Leagues Cup following an incredible campaign.

The couple shared pictures of the food they had been enjoying during the outing. In addition to that, the former Manchester United player also shared a snap where he can be seen kissing his wife.

"Last day of summer, I love u @davidbeckham" she captioned the post.

Victoria Beckham also uploaded a picture in which she could be seen wearing a swimsuit along with denim shorts. In addition to that, she posted a small video clip of her husband David Beckham doing push-ups in the same Instagram post.