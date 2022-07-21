The three most valuable players at Manchester United aged 25 or younger

Manchester United have been in the doldrums for a few seasons, but the club will hope that Erik ten Hag's arrival will bring success back to Old Trafford. There was a time when United had the best players in the Premier League and attracted Europe's top talents, but that has become harder in recent seasons.

Their absence from the top four has been a hurdle to overcome in the current transfer window. The likes of Manchester City and Liverpool have usurped United.

In Ten Hag, they have an exciting manager that can coach some talented young players. Mentioned below are three of the most valuable players at the club aged 25 or younger. As United head into another new dawn, much of the club's future hopes rest on the shoulders of these players. (Values from Transfermarkt)

#3 Lisandro Martinez (24) - Valued at £28.8 million

Lisandro Martinez - Centre-back

Lisandro Martinez signed for Manchester United from Ajax a few days ago. He is the club's third signing under Ten Hag and was one of the Dutch Eredivisie's best defenders last season.

New managers tend to bring some of their players with them when they sign for clubs, and Martinez is one such player. He played under Ten Hag for Ajax. The close connection the two shared last season will only help the Red Devils.

boss Erik ten Hag is full of admiration for his two new summer signings. 🗣️ "Christian Eriksen brings creativity...[Lisandro] Martinez is a warrior!" #MUFC boss Erik ten Hag is full of admiration for his two new summer signings. 🗣️ "Christian Eriksen brings creativity...[Lisandro] Martinez is a warrior!" 💪#MUFC boss Erik ten Hag is full of admiration for his two new summer signings. 🔴⤵️ https://t.co/SvBRU16U9s

Martinez made 118 appearances for Ajax, scoring six goals and providing six assists. While the Argentinian can play as a left-back and a defensive midfielder, he predominantly plays as a centre-back.

Standing at five feet eight inches, he is short for a centre-back, and many are intrigued to see how he will hold up in the Premier League. Known as the Butcher of Amsterdam, Martinez will be the one to watch.

#2 Marcus Rashford (24) - Valued at £54 million

Marcus Rashford - Winger

Marcus Rashford made his first team debut during the 2015-2016 season and was seen as the next big player to come out of the academy. Rashford has made 302 appearances for the club scoring 93 goals and providing 57 assists. Usually used as a left-winger, he has also played as a striker at times but has not had a similar impact in the position.

Rashford has done great social work, and his philanthropy has given him global recognition. On the pitch, the player has had a sharp drop in form over the last two years and has not reached previous heights.

Rashford has failed to progress under the managers so far at United, and he is still almost as raw as he was when he broke through. If Ten Hag can polish certain aspects of his game, Rashford could return to his best.

#1 Jadon Sancho (22) - United's most valuable young player at £67.5 million

Jadon Sancho - Winger

Jadon Sancho signed for Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund during the summer transfer window in 2021. Along with Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane, the three players were seen as the final pieces to the puzzle.

What transpired was well off the mark as Ole Gunnar Solksjaer was sacked and the team finished sixth in the table.

Sancho came through Watford's youth academy before signing for Manchester City's youth team. City sold him to Dortmund, where he thrived and became one of the best young players in the world. He made 37 appearances for the club last season, scoring five goals and providing three assists.

Sancho is another player Ten Hag will need to unlock as the winger could cause havoc in the league if he hits form.

