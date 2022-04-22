“The time has come for him to play elsewhere” – Kevin Campbell admits he ‘cannot see’ 28-year-old star staying at Liverpool 

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain should leave Anfield this summer, according to former Premier League striker Kevin Campbell. The 28-year-old hasn't been included in three of Jurgen Klopp's last four matchday squads, including his side's 4-0 win over Manchester United this week.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has made 29 Liverpool appearances this season and scored three times, but has only started 28% of the Reds' Premier League games during the campaign. He has fierce competition to play in the midfield three, with the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita ahead of the England international in the pecking order.

🅘 @LFCApproved Think one thing is pretty obvious, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is leaving in the summer.



Ex-Everton and Arsenal player Campbell believes the Ox needs to leave Anfield in search of more game time elsewhere. The pundit told Football Insider:

“I cannot see him staying. He won’t be in that World Cup squad because he isn’t playing enough football.

“This is the risk you take when you go and join a contender. If you have injuries or are not consistent you will get left behind. Someone will take your place. You will find yourself not involved. You will find yourself on the bench and scrapping for game time.

“I think the time has come for him to play elsewhere. If he waits until the end of his contract, fair enough. The writing is on the wall though.

“There doesn’t look to be a future for him at Liverpool. He isn’t playing enough football. We will see. He can be very good on his day. But the key is, can he sustain form for a long period?”

Laurie @LFCLaurie Klopp was so full of praise for Oxlade-Chamberlain’s attitude and training earlier in the season and he was very good during November, so to see him frozen out completely makes me think there’s been a change.



Oxlade-Chamberlain yet to rediscover best Liverpool form since injury

Having signed from Premier League rivals Arsenal in 2017, the former Southampton player had a storming start to his Reds career and was a regular member of Jurgen Klopp's midfield trio.

However, following a horrific ACL injury he suffered in the Champions League semi-final victory over Roma in 2018, Oxlade-Chamberlain missed well over a year's worth of action, including England's semi-final World Cup run in Russia.

It's fair to say he hasn't reached those heights since the injury, having not played for his country since November 2019. The 28-year-old currently has 35 England caps and seven goals in those appearances.

Klopp is a big fan of Oxlade-Chamberlain's, telling The Guardian last year:

"In training, what Ox did so far you can see his quality immediately. He is a difference-maker, you can see that."

The midfielder's current Liverpool contract expires at the end of next season.

