“The title charge is alive” – Liverpool fans rejoice as important AFCON update surfaces

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to express their jubilance over a new update on the African Cup of Nations. Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita will only miss two games in the Premier League, according to the update.

Salah, Mane and Keita will be taking part in the AFCON for their respective nations in January. These are Egypt, Senegal and Guinea respectively.

Clubs across the globe had to release players who are taking part in the AFCON before 27th December. This was as per the FIFA regulations of the African tournament.

The Liverpool boss and fans were worried due to the same. If the players were relieved on the said date, then they would have to play Leicester City and Chelsea without their two formidable forwards.

However, a Sky Sports report has brought a wave of happiness among Liverpool fans. The report believes the Reds might get a chance to see whether they can release their players at a later date than FIFA regulations.

In that case, Liverpool will have their full strength squad ahead of some important games. These include matches against the current Premier League leaders Chelsea and another formidable side Leicester City. The two matches will be crucial for Jurgen Klopp's men as they set their eyes on England's elite league silverware.

Liverpool fans took to Twitter to show their excitement for the same. Here are some of the best reactions:

Salah, Mané and Keita will only miss Brentford and Crystal Palace in the league to AFCON. [Sky]

If the Reds are allowed to release these three players at a later date then they will only miss two matches. Fortunately for them, the oppositions for these two matches are comparatively below par. They are Crystal Palace and Brentford.

Liverpool are still in the title race just 2 points behind Chelsea

The English Premier League title race is becoming intense after Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw by Manchester United on Sunday. The draw brought Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City into close proximity to each other.

As things stand, Chelsea hold the top position with 30 points in 13 matches. Meanwhile, Manchester City with 29 points and Liverpool with 28 points, hold the 2nd and 3rd position respectively in as many games.

Hence, it has become much more important that Liverpool play with their best starting 11 against every opponent in the Premier League. This will be crucial if they are aiming to win the title this year.

