Top 4 current Real Madrid players with the most goals for the club

Real Madrid are one of the most successful clubs in the history of football, and their goalscoring records are second to none. The club has had some of the greatest goalscorers of all time grace their ranks. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, who is their all-time top scorer, Raul and Karim Benzema have scored over 300 goals for Los Blancos individually.

Spanish striker, Joselu was recently snapped up by Real Madrid on loan with the hopes of filling the void that Benzema's departure created. The striker is quite capable given his numbers last season stood at 20 goals for club and country.

There are also a few players who could step up and take up the reins. Over the years, they have been Real's most consistent goal scorers and this article will take a look at who they are. Here are the four players with the most goals scored for Los Blancos that are currently at the club.

#4 Lucas Vázquez - 33 Goals

Valencia CF v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander

Lucas Vazquez started as an academy player at La Fabrica in 2007. The 16-year-old may not have imagined coming this far and playing over 300 games for Real Madrid. But he has proven that he has got what it takes to be a successful Real Madrid player.

The now 32-year-old has won everything possible at the club and has done so with quite some goals. He currently stands as the fourth player with the most career goals for Real in the current squad across all competitions.

Vazquez is a wide player capable of playing on the right-wing, right-back, and even left-back positions. Most of his goals have come while playing on the right wing for Real Madrid. While he may not feature as much of a scorer in this current Madrid team, his versatility is an asset and he can play backup to either Rodrygo or Dani Carvajal.

#3 Luka Modric - 37 Goals

Real Madrid v Manchester United - Pre-Season Friendly

It is safe to say that Luka Modric has cemented his place as a Real Madrid legend. The midfield maestro has been a mainstay for Los Blancos since his move from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012.

The Croatia international has featured for Madrid in 488 games and it is fair to see him put 37 goals into the net. One of the things that makes Modric stand out is his influence at the heart of Real's midfield, his connection with teammates, work rate, and pinpoint passing accuracy.

Let us not forget that he has also won a Ballon d'Or, and in doing so was the first player to break the Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi duopoly.

#2 Rodrygo Goes - 37 Goals

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Pre-Season Friendly

Rodrygo, now 22, signed for Real Madrid back in 2019 from Santos in a deal worth €45 million. He came with a big reputation and was touted to potentially become a world-class South American talent.

The Brazilian initially struggled to make an impact like Vinicius Junior did but has been able to find his way, remaining resolute, patient and not bowing to pressure. Last season was his best year for Real Madrid as he scored 19 goals that helped Los Blancos to Copa del Rey and Club World Cup triumphs.

Rodrygo is primed for more and can further add to his all-time tally of 37 goals in 165 games for Real. He is in great form and has effectively made the right-wing position his own.

#1 Vinicius Junior - 59 Goals

Real Madrid v Manchester United - Pre-Season Friendly

Vinicius Junior is a household name and is probably the best player at Real Madrid right now. The 23-year-old has built a reputation for being a lethal winger with an unquenchable hunger for goals and assists.

The Brazilian provided great support for Karim Benzema and helped ease the goal-scoring burden of the French superstar. Now that Benzema has left the club, everyone will look to Vinicius to be the main man when it comes to goals.

Last season's performance from the young Brazilian is still fresh in our minds and this season could be an opportunity to reach greater heights and score a lot of goals.

He scored a total of 23 goals and provided 21 assists for Real last season. Vinicius is definitely on the right path for any winger and we could soon see him lift the famed Ballon d'Or in the coming years.