The top 5 attacking trios in European football this season

Gone are the days when teams relied only on the two strikers for their goals. Now goals are sought from all around the park and teams try out various formations and tactics to break down the opposition. As such, there has been a rage of the attacking trios in European football for quite some time now. These are three players who generally play as the front three in a 4-3-3 system, however, sometimes they also indicate the 3 players who have contributed the most goals for the team.

The advent of the attacking trio in a front three system has been highly popular of late, but there's nothing new about that style of play. Traditionally, top teams in Europe have been doing this for quite a few seasons now.

Barcelona showcased some fabulous front three over the years, as did Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. The front three usually consists of one centre-forward and two wide strikers, or inverted wingers. All three are pivotal to the system and are expected to chip in with the goals.

This season too, attacking trios have been a rage in the top leagues in Europe and as such, we look at the top 5 among them at the start of November. While not all of them represent the front 3 in all games, these are the three players who have been responsible for scoring a bulk of the goals for their team this season. They are, of course, ranked in accordance with their goal-scoring prowess. Read on to find out which attacking trio is the most lethal in Europe right now.

#5 André Silva - Pablo Sarabia - Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla FC, LaLiga)

Andre Silva (Left) and Pablo Sarabia (Middle) have started the season well

League goals scored - 17

Only Barcelona have scored more goals than Sevilla in the LaLiga this season and much of that is due to the endeavours of Sevilla's fantastic attacking trio. These three have started 6 games together this season and have been outstanding so far. While Ben Yedder and Silva have almost always started as the centre-forwards, Sarabia has been the heart of the team, playing in an attacking midfield position and working in tandem with the front 2.

André Silva has now scored 7 goals in 10 games in the league, announcing himself to the LaLiga with a hat-trick in his very first game, against Rayo Vallecano. He then went on a barren run for 3 games before returning to score 4 goals in the next 3 games, including a brace against Real Madrid. He is currently nursing a hamstring injury that kept him out of Sunday's draw away to Real Sociedad.

Pablo Sarabia has been in fabulous form this season and has ably assisted his strikers so far. The Spaniard has 5 goals and 4 assists in LaLiga so far and has scored 13 goals in 19 games in all competitions. He has been equally at home as the right winger or the attacking midfielder this season.

Wissam Ben Yedder has scored 5 goals in 8 games in LaLiga and 9 goals and 5 assists from 16 games in all competitions. Most importantly, he has formed a good understanding with his strike partner Andre Silva, which has seen Sevilla average 2 goals per game this season.

These 3 have scored a chunk of their team's goals this season and are ranked 5th among the top attacking trios in Europe this season

