Top 5 Centre Backs in the Premier League

Sir Alex Ferguson once remarked, "attack wins you games, defence wins you titles." And if arguably the greatest manager of all time claims so, it is very hard to disagree.

Managers these days are willing to spend a lot of money on defenders, as is evident from the hefty amounts paid for Virgil van Dijk and John Stones by Liverpool and Manchester City respectively. However important full-backs may be, it is the centre-backs who form the core of any defence in the world and are extremely crucial for the success of their respective teams.

The Premier League too is blessed to have many top class centre-backs who will be immensely important to their teams come the season. Here we rank the top 5 centre-backs in the Premier League.

#5 Toby Alderweireld

A rock in the centre of the Spurs defence, the Belgian has come leaps and bounds ever since joining Tottenham and has formed a formidable partnership with countryman Jan Vertonghen, the pair widely regarded as the best centre-back duo in the Premier League. A strong, physical and imposing centre-back, Alderweireld has become an extremely important player for Mauricio Pochettino over the last two or three seasons, thwarting the best of attacks and helping Tottenham to Champions League qualification.

Alderweireld has been strongly linked with a move to Premier League rivals Manchester United, with Jose Mourinho known to be a huge fan of the Belgian. But if Spurs are to go one step further and lift any major trophies this season, they need to keep hold of one of their prized assets. Alderweireld missed a large chunk of last season with a hamstring injury, and it was glaringly obvious that the Spurs defence wasn't the same without him. Spurs fans would be hoping that the club would reject any offers from Manchester United for the burly Belgian as he is one of the vital cogs in the team.

