Ranking the 5 clubs with the most goals in the 21st century

Goals are the most important component in the winning formula for a football match. Without goals, there is no conclusive result to determine superiority between opponents. Due to this, since the advent of football, players who score goals have been highly sought after.

Football matches used to be very high-scoring affairs back in the day, with lesser emphasis on defensive shape, structure or tactics. Games used to have five or six goals scored between the two teams on average, a figure that has reduced in the modern game. With more focus on defense and overall tactics, teams are now more well-rounded than ever before.

This has played a part in increasing the value of one goal to a team. AC Milan in 1990s were masters of defending a one-goal lead as was sufficient to win games. They won the 34-game Serie A season in 1993-94, scoring only 36 goals and conceding just 15.

However, teams have given more importance to scoring goals and outscoring opponents since the turn of the millennium. Big teams sometimes win by four, five, six or even seven goals in the modern game.

With the quality of attacking football and the players that carry it out, teams have been able to rack up a tremendous amount of goals.

On that note, let's take a look at the five clubs with the most goals scored in the 21st century.

#5. Chelsea FC (1156 games, 2227 goals)

Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard lit up Stamford Bridge with their goals over the years.

Chelsea have been one of the most ruthless and well-run football clubs in the world in the 21st century. Russian businessman Roman Abramovich took over the club in 2003 and has overseen the club's most successful period.

Since the takeover, Chelsea have won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, two UEFA Champions League titles and two Europa League titles. Players such as Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba, Eden Hazard, Diego Costa and Joe Cole have all contributed to Chelsea's incredible goalscoring runs.

Frank Lampard began his Chelsea career in 2001 and is their all-time top scorer with 211 goals in 648 games. He also provided 150 assists. The Englishman has accounted for 16.2% of the Blues' goals in the 21st century.

Other notable contributors this century include Eden Hazard, who had 110 goals and 92 assists for the Blues. Didier Drogba, too, contributed immensely with his 164 goals and 87 assists.

Chelsea's biggest margin of victory in the 21st century was 8-0, a scoreline they achieved on two occasions. They beat Wigan Athletic 8-0 at Stamford Bridge in 2010 with Drogba scoring a hat-trick and fellow striker Nicolas Anelka bagging a brace.

Two years later, they achieved the same scoreline, recording a 8-0 win over Aston Villa at the Bridge. Seven different goalscorers bagged Chelsea's eight goals. Ramires bagged a brace while the others scored one each.

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea are currently contending for the Premier League title and will look to defend their Champions League crown as well.

#4. Arsenal FC (1164 games, 2254 goals)

Thierry Henry and Robin van Persie added many goals to Arsenal's tally this century.

Arsenal have been one of the most consistent clubs in the world in the 21st century. Out of the 21 years, the Gunners have been managed by Arsene Wenger for 17 years. However, the club are undergoing a transition phase in recent times, struggling for results and silverware.

Arsenal were the team to beat entering the new millennium. With players like Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Robert Pires and Freddie Ljungberg in attack, the Gunners scored many goals. They have won two Premier League titles and a record seven FA Cups this century.

Thierry Henry is the club's all-time top scorer with 228 goals in 376 games. The Frenchman also provided 106 assists. Henry has contributed to 14.8% of Arsenal's goals in the 21st century.

Other notable contributors this century include Robin van Persie, Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud. Van Persie had 132 goals and 58 assists, Walcott had 108 goals and 78 assists and Giroud had 105 goals and 41 assists. The trio contributed to 23.1% of Arsenal's goals this century.

The Gunners recorded some big victories en route to becoming the fourth highest-scoring club in the world. They won with a 7-0 scoreline on three separate occasions. They beat Everton 7-0 in the Premier League in 2005, followed by a 7-0 win over Middlesbrough in 2006 in the same competition. They also defeated Slavia Prague 7-0 in the Champions League in 2007.

The Gunners are currently managed by Mikel Arteta, who recently completed two years as Arsenal manager. His side sit in fourth place in the Premier League and will look to secure Champions League football by the end of the season.

