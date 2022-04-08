“The two best teams in England are the two best teams in the world” – Carragher explains why Liverpool vs Manchester City is the greatest ever rivalry in English football

Jamie Carragher has said that Liverpool vs Manchester City is the greatest ever rivalry in the Premier League. The former Liverpool defender said this is the case as Manchester City and Liverpool are the two best clubs across Europe. The two clubs will go head to head against each other at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday in a virtual Premier League title decider.

Jamie Carragher @Carra23



telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/… This @ManCity @LFC rivalry is the best we’ve ever had in English football!! We’ve never had the two best teams & managers in the world together fighting it out. This @ManCity @LFC rivalry is the best we’ve ever had in English football!! We’ve never had the two best teams & managers in the world together fighting it out. telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/…

Carragher believes the Man City-Liverpool rivalry trumps any other in the history of the Premier League. He believes Manchester United and Arsenal's rivalry in the 1990s was shortlived and they dominated Europe for only a few seasons.

The ongoing title race between Liverpool and Manchester City is intense, as only a point separates the two combatants.

Manchester City will host Liverpool as league leaders in the EPL on Sunday. Both teams will look to secure all three points to take a decisive lead in the title race. The two teams will also face each other in the FA Cup semifinals later this month.

Writing for the Daily Telegraph, Carragher said:

''Liverpool versus Manchester City has become the greatest, most intense and highest quality rivalry in English football history. There is a uniqueness to it. This is the first time the two best teams in England are the two best teams in the world, led by the two greatest coaches of their generation.''

''I can hear the dissent from Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea fans as I argue this. There are plenty of head-to-heads worthy of comparison. Many will claim that the fixtures overseen by Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger at their peak were of similar quality and packed just as much of an emotional punch.''

Manchester City's greatest rivalry is with Liverpool says Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has also weighed inon the Manchester City-Liverpool rivalry, rating it as the biggest in the English Premier League. The Spanish manager has made the bold claim ahead of the most anticipated clash between the two top teams in the Premier League.

Guardiola also shrugged off Jurgen Klopp's statement where he said that the Manchester City manager is the best manager in the current football world.

Both the teams have been brilliantly consistent and maintain their domination not just in the Premier League but in the FA Cup and Champions League as well.

Edited by S Chowdhury