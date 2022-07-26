The most valuable players at Arsenal aged 25 or younger

Arsenal have been going through a rebuild over the last few seasons, with Mikel Arteta getting the liberty to reshape the squad according to his plans and tactics. Several players that did not fit Arteta's vision were shifted out of the team and replaced with talented young players. Last season, Arsenal faced a late-season slump and narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification, finishing fifth.

The club's fans have always wanted Stan Kroenke to invest more money into the club, and he has done that over the last two summers. Along with the investment from the owners, the club also has a good academy setup that has developed some exciting players.

Mentioned below are the three most valuable players aged 25 or younger at the club. These players are all earmarked for the future but are also key players at present and will need to deliver when the season starts. (Values via Transfermarkt)

#3 Martin Ødegaard (23) - Valued at £40.5 million

Martin Ødegaard has been in the media's eye for several years. He broke through as a youngster in January 2015 when he signed for Real Madrid. He made his debut in the last league game of the season.

In January 2017, he departed for what proved to be a ordinary 18-month loan at SC Herenveen. After that, he had a good 2018-19 season at Vitesse Arnhem. He was then sent on loan to Real Socieded for the 2019-20 season.

He joined Real Madrid's first team for the 2020-21 season but signed for Arsenal on loan in January 2021.

The club made the deal permanent last summer, and Ødegaard is now a starter in the Gunners midfield. He has made 60 appearances for the club, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists.

Arsenal were always searching for Mesut Ozil's replacement, and while Ødegaard needs to do a lot more, he certainly has the talent. At only 23-years-old, the Norway international's stocks are guaranteed to rise.

#2 Gabriel Jesus (25) - Valued at £45 million

Gabriel Jesus signed for Arsenal this summer and comes in as the Gunners' marquee signing to become their first-choice striker. Jesus signed for Manchester City from Palmeiras in January 2017 and spent five years at the club, winning the Premier League four times. Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez's arrivals meant that Jesus left the Cityzens for a club where he wouldn't have to play second fiddle.

Mikel Arteta, a former assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, made a strong push for Jesus and the club managed to get the player. The club will hope that the Brazilian can be their talisman in front of goal and spearhead their push for Champions League football.

Jesus has hit the ground running in pre-season, scoring two goals on his debut, and there are good signs for Arsenal fans.

#1 Bukayo Saka (20) - Arsenal's most valuable player at £58.5 million

Bukayo Saka came through Arsenal's academy and is cherished by the club's fans. Saka burst onto the scene during the 2019-2020 season and has become a pivotal player for Mikel Arteta.

He has made 131 appearances for the club, scoring 23 goals and providing 29 assists. Saka is versatile and can play as a full-back and a winger, which means he is often used as a utility player.

With his contract expiring in 2024, Saka will want to see real growth from the Gunners and hopefully a top four finish. Several clubs will be interested in the player, and if a contract isn't signed by next summer, those clubs will start to launch bids.

The club is making the right moves to strengthen the team, and they will want Saka to be a key player for many seasons.

