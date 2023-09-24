Chelsea fans blasted Nicolas Jackson on X (formerly Twitter) after he failed to make an impact during the Blues' 1-0 loss against Aston Villa on Sunday (September 24).

The Blues had a torrid start to their 2023-24 Premier League season prior to their clash against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge today. They were 14th in the standings with just five points from five games, having won just one game.

Unai Emery's side nearly took the lead in the 20th minute with Robert Sanchez making a brilliant save to deny Lucas Digne. Nicolas Jackson had a decent opportunity to break the deadlock four minutes later but hit the ball straight at Emi Martinez.

Enzo Fernandez failed to hit the target in the 35th minute following a brilliant Malo Gusto pass, adding to the Blues' woes. Axel Disasi's goal in the 44th minute was disallowed due to the offside flag.

Chelsea's game was flipped upside-down in the 58th minute when Gusto was given a straight red card for a studs-up tackle on Digne's ankle. Ollie Watkins then broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute to secure a 1-0 win for Villa.

Chelsea fans slammed Nicolas Jackon for his performance. The £32 million summer signing missed a big chance to score, lost five duels, and made no successful dribbles. He also picked up his fifth yellow card of the season, meaning he is set to miss the Blues' clash against Fulham on October 2.

One fan wrote:

"Enough is Enough Poch. You're so dumb with dumb selections. We could have gotten Vlahovic but chose to gamble on Nicolas Jackson who's, easily, the worst striker ever. You play a non-scoring midfield 3 while a Creator & scorer like Cole Palmer gets benched. Chelsea looks sick."

Another wrote:

"This Nicolas Jackson needs to be on the bench .. full stop come on Chelsea"

Jackson has had a disappointing season so far, scoring just one goal in six appearances in all competitions.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa: Exploring the stats from Premier League clash

Aston Villa were able to pile on Chelsea's misery by defeating them 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

Despite playing over 30% of the game with 10 men, the Blues were able to dominate possession with 54% of the ball. They completed 439 passes with an accuracy of 85%. In contrast, Unai Emery's men had 46% of the ball and registered 375 passes with an accuracy of 84%.

Mauricio Pochettino and Co. had 10 shots with four being on target. However, they have now gone three games in a row without scoring. On the other hand, Villa had 15 shots with seven being on target.