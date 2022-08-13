“Then he will have to leave” – Arsenal handed boost as manager hints at potential transfer of forward

Villarreal manager Unai Emery has admitted that Arsenal target Yeremy Pino could leave the club if a suitable offer arrives for him this summer.

The 19-year-old has been linked with a move to the Gunners and Liverpool in recent weeks. He apparently has a release clause of £67 million, but the Yellow Submarines are open to accepting bids between £33.8 and £42.3 million.

Emery, who managed Arsenal for around a year and a half between 2018 and 2019, has now admitted that Pino is up for sale this summer. Speaking at a press conference before his team's opening La Liga game of the season against Real Valladolid, he said (h/t Football.London):

"If an offer arrives for players like Yeremy Pino, then he will have to leave. We have a responsibility with the club. It is what it is."

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is keen to sign more players this summer. The Gunners have signed Marquinhos, Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Matt Turner, and Fabio Vieira in the past couple of months.

However, the exits of Pierre-Emerick Aubamyeng and Alexandre Lacazette in consecutive transfer windows has left them wanting in attack. Beyond Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, Arteta doesn't have too many options on the flanks he can trust.

Nicolas Pepe has struggled to get any sort of regular playing time under the Spaniard and started just five Premier League games last season. It remains to be seen if Arteta will trust Reiss Nelson, who returned from a loan spell at Feyenoord, and Marquinhos, who is currently playing in Premier League 2.

Pino has mustered decent experience with Villarreal's senior side despite being a teenager. He scored six goals and provided four assists in 31 La Liga games during the last campaign.

Manchester City not in talks with Arsenal for Kieran Tierney

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are no longer in talks with Arsenal to sign Kieran Tierney. The Cityzens are focused on signing RSC Anderlecht left-back Sergio Gomez instead.

Tierney arrived from Celtic to north London in the summer of 2019 for a fee of £25 million. He made 87 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners in his first three seasons at the club.

However, Zinchenko's arrival from City this summer has put a big question mark over his future in Arteta's starting XI. He could be used as a backup for the Ukraine international this season.

Tierney was benched in favor of Zinchenko in Arsenal's first Premier League game of the campaign against Crystal Palace on August 6. He came on in the 83rd minute as the Gunners managed a 2-0 win at Selhurst Park.

