"There is a 90% chance that he will be Real Madrid coach" - Ramon Calderon reveals who will replace Solari if he gets sacked

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
News
4.03K   //    06 Mar 2019, 19:57 IST

Perez respects Mourinho and might be approaching him for the Bernabeu job, says Calderon.
Perez respects Mourinho and might be approaching him for the Bernabeu job, says Calderon.

What's the story?

Former Real Madrid president, Ramon Calderon, has revealed that if the Los Blancos decide to sack Santiago Solari from the managerial post, former manager, Jose Mourinho, will be replacing him at the Bernabeu sidelines.

In case you didn't know..

After ruining their season within a week, the 13-time European champions are set to finish their season without a trophy

Following a midweek elimination from the Copa del Rey at the hands of their arch-rivals, FC Barcelona, the Los Blancos hosted the Catalans again in hope of reducing the points gap in La Liga. However, another defeat at their own den placed them third on the league table - 12 points adrift of their opponents, who are comfortably sitting at the top of the table.

Despite failing miserably in the domestic competitions, Solari's men were not ruled out from the UEFA Champions League, given their dominating history in the European campaign. Real Madrid have won the trophy four times in the last five years.

However, the Dutch outfit, Ajax, not only overturned the 1-2 deficit but also put up a sparkling performance at the Bernabeu, becoming the first team to eliminate Real Madrid from the Champions League in over 1000 days. The visitors won the match 1-4 (3-5 on aggregate) to progress through to the next round.

Failing to get something out of Los Blancos' already miserable season, the Argentine tactician now faces the pressure of being sacked as the fans in Santiago Bernabeu Stadium demand a new coach.

The heart of the matter

Speaking on the situation, Ramon Calderon said, "I think the next coach will be Mourinho in my opinion," he told Sky Sports. 

"He is the only coach the president respects, he backed him here all the time. If he is not here next season it’s because the Portuguese [Mourinho] would say no.
"I have heard some comments from him on Bein Sports last weekend saying: ‘Of course, if Real Madrid calls me I would be very happy very proud to come back again’. It's 90 per cent, in my opinion, that’s my opinion, of course, 90 per cent possibility of having Mourinho again here."

What's next?

Following a miserable week across all competitions, Real Madrid would look to get back on winning ways as they Valladolid in a fixture away from home. Madrid's home form has been embarrassing given that they have lost four consecutive games there.






Football is a blessing from God.
