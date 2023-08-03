"There are no breaks" - Jurgen Klopp names four Liverpool players who should improve after Bayern Munich loss 

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has called out four players for their performance against Bayern Munich on Wednesday, August 2. The German manager criticized four of his defenders, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, and Joe Gomez.

SPORTbible @sportbible



The Liverpool kitman had one job pic.twitter.com/G3NanneKYi Liverpool spelt Szoboszlai's name wrong on the back of his shirt for their match against Bayern Munich 🫣The Liverpool kitman had one job

The Reds suffered a 4-3 defeat at the hands of the Bundesliga outfit in their pre-season friendly in Singapore. Cody Gakpo, Virgil van Dijk, and Luis Diaz netted once each for the Merseyside outfit.

Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Josip Stanisic, and Frans Kratzig got on the scoresheet for Thomas Tuchel's side.

Following the encounter, Klopp was quite critical of his defense and pointed out the players' respective mistakes. The Liverpool manager said (as quoted by the Daily Express):

"In the first goal we conceded, Trent (Alexander-Arnold) and Joel (Matip) have to react better. Both were standing on both feet. I don’t think the pass was one we could have avoided."

The German tactician added:

“It was around half an hour into the game and we were feeling the intensity already then. It was a similar time in the second half with Joe Gomez and Ibou Konate. It’s not about speed, it’s about awareness, check the situation, in football, there are no breaks.”

Apart from the back four, Liverpool have issues in the midfield department to address as well. The Reds have lost six midfielders this summer, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, Arthur Melo, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner.

The Reds have only signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai as reinforcements in the ongoing transfer window.

"He could have played on" - Jurgen Klopp addresses Liverpool midfielder's injury concerns after Bayern loss

During the loss against Bayern, Mac Allister suffered a blow close to his knee. The Argentinian midfielder was substituted at half-time after he was seen limping off the pitch, which raised concerns over his fitness.

Barstool Football @StoolFootball pic.twitter.com/TXjmxMhy1y Alexis Mac Allister was dribbled past FIVE times in 45 minutes during Liverpool’s 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich in today’s friendly

Klopp has now provided an update on the World Cup winner's injury. The German manager insisted that Mac Allister's injury is not a cause for worry but merely a bruise. He stated that the Argentine was taken off the pitch to avoid any unnecessary risks in pre-season that could hinder his fitness for the upcoming 2023/24 campaign.

The Liverpool boss said after the match (as quoted by GOAL):

"Yeah, knee on knee. He could have played on. So firstly I got the information that it's too painful, so that was then clear that we will change. There's no need to push him through. When I spoke afterwards, he said: 'No, no, I would have been fine'. But we didn't want to go [with] any risks. It's just knee on knee, bruise, that's it. It was fine."