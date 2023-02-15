"There are no easy games" - Sergio Aguero issues interesting take on UEFA Champions League fixture between Liverpool and Real Madrid

Former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has hinted that Real Madrid will find it hard to beat Liverpool at Anfield in their UEFA Champions League clash. He did not reveal his pick for the game but claimed that it would be a nice watch.

Liverpool are struggling this season and the UEFA Champions League is their one shot at silverware this season. Real Madrid, meanwhile, are doing well in all three competitions and are just back after winning the FIFA Club World Cup.

Speaking to Stake.com, Aguero was quizzed about the upcoming Round of 16 clash between last season's finalists. He did not name an outright winner but hinted at Liverpool edging out a result in the home leg on February 21. He said:

"I always say that there are no easy games in the Champions League. It is true that it is a key that is not seen that often in these instances. They are teams that in recent years have been finalists and won the competition. And not always the form of the teams makes them more or less dangerous."

He added:

"It is true that Liverpool is not at its best. But it is Liverpool and it is Anfield. And we already know what Madrid is in these instances. It will be a nice game to watch."

Liverpool manager tipped to quit if Real Madrid win

Manager Jurgen Klopp has found it hard at Liverpool this season and pundit Richard Keys has claimed that the German manager will leave soon. He believes that a loss to Real Madrid would be the final nail in the coffin.

In his blog earlier this year, he wrote:

"There's only one winner when a coach falls out with the press - and it's not the coach. My guess is Klopp will walk. Not now - but if they're knocked out of the CL (Champions League) by Real Madrid I think he'll be gone before the start of next season."

He added:

"Líverpool are way off. A shadow of what they once were - and it's no good blaming FSG (Fenway Sports Group). The downfall is Klopp's responsibility."

The Reds are ninth in the Premier League table, nine points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United with a game in hand. Klopp, however, has insisted that he will not quit regardless of what happens this season.

Poll : 0 votes