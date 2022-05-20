"There must be a project going on there" - Gabby Agbonlahor explains how Philippe Coutinho deal could help Aston Villa sign Manchester United target 

Gabriel Agbonlahor has suggested that Aston Villa could beat Manchester United in the race for Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

The Aston Villa record goalscorer has suggested that his former club will be greatly benefited by the presence of Philippe Coutinho and manager Steven Gerrard.

The Midlands club have already announced on their official website that they have opted to sign Coutinho permanently.

Agbonlahor insisted that signing Coutinho is a massive statement of intent from the Lions.

The former England international also said that having a player of Coutinho's caliber would be a massive boost for them in the transfer market.

The 35-year-old has also claimed that Aston Villa could beat big clubs like Manchester United for players like Kalvin Phillips. He told Football Insider.

“100 per cent. Players will look at Coutinho and think ‘I want to play with him. If he’s signed for Aston Villa there must be a project going on there’."

Total Villa @Total_Villa



"I don’t think (Kalvin) Phillips is too good for Aston Villa. It’s a massive football club and Villa would be an unbelievable move for him. He would be playing under one of the greatest English footballers of our generation."



Always loved Merse #avfc Paul Merson 🗣"I don’t think (Kalvin) Phillips is too good for Aston Villa. It’s a massive football club and Villa would be an unbelievable move for him. He would be playing under one of the greatest English footballers of our generation."Always loved Merse Paul Merson 🗣"I don’t think (Kalvin) Phillips is too good for Aston Villa. It’s a massive football club and Villa would be an unbelievable move for him. He would be playing under one of the greatest English footballers of our generation."Always loved Merse 👏 #avfc https://t.co/tvvVChmbBk

“Even the manager himself will attract players. There was talk of Phillips and Bissouma and these are players Aston Villa can look at. If Leeds go down then Phillips will be available for a cut fee."

“Yes, there are worries about his injury problem, that might be something Villa look at."

Agbonlahor has claimed that having a top-class number six could positively impact Villa in the future. He added:

“That position can change your fortunes dramatically. West Ham without Declan Rice would be 11th or 12th."

“Villa with a Declan Rice in there along with McGinn and Ramsey with Ings, Watkins and Coutinho up front is a top, top team. The defence picks itself. That should be pushing for the top six.”

Aston Villa and Manchester United are not just the two teams chasing Kalvin Phillips

Kalvin Phillips has become a coveted player in recent months. The race for his signature could become even more contested if Leeds United are relegated.

Leeds could be relegated even if they beat Brentford on the final day of the season if Burnley win against Newcastle United.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Kalvin Phillips is set to snub Manchester United in favour of a move to Manchester City this summer.



Pep Guardiola wants the £50m-rated Leeds midfielder to replace the outgoing İlkay Gündoğan.



(Source: Daily Mirror) Kalvin Phillips is set to snub Manchester United in favour of a move to Manchester City this summer.Pep Guardiola wants the £50m-rated Leeds midfielder to replace the outgoing İlkay Gündoğan.(Source: Daily Mirror) 🚨 Kalvin Phillips is set to snub Manchester United in favour of a move to Manchester City this summer. Pep Guardiola wants the £50m-rated Leeds midfielder to replace the outgoing İlkay Gündoğan.(Source: Daily Mirror) https://t.co/ou01jCNil9

As per The Metro, Manchester City are also interested in Phillips, who has caught the attention of their local rivals Manchester United. It will be interesting to see where the England international ends up this summer.

Edited by S Chowdhury