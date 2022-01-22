"There is none on the market or in world football" - Carlo Ancelotti hails 'unique' Real Madrid star and admits he never had a player like him

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has been a vital figure in the squad ever since he switched to the Santiago Bernabeu from Sao Paulo in the summer of 2015. The Brazilian has continued to impress with his performances on the pitch this season and manager Carlo Ancelotti couldn't help but shower praise on him.

The tactician hailed Casemiro for his uniqueness, remarking that the Real Madrid midfielder has no player similar to him in the transfer market.

Carlo Ancelotti told a press conference ahead of Los Blancos' La Liga clash with Elche this weekend.

"I think that if we look for a copy of Casemiro we are wrong, there is none on the market or in world football. He's unique."

The Italian also hinted at potentially using summer signing Eduardo Camavinga as pivot in place of Casemiro, although he admits the Frenchman can't offer as much as his Brazilian counterpart.

He continued:

"Another player with different characteristics can play as pivot, for example Camavinga, who can do it very well."

"He comes out very well with the ball, although of course he doesn't have the tactical quality or other virtues of Casemiro. I never had a pivot like Casemiro, I had Pirlo, and you have to adapt."

Casemiro has been one of the top performers in Real Madrid's squad since the campaign kicked off, putting up spectacular displays in the center of the pitch. The Brazilian has made 29 appearances for the Spanish giants across all competitions so far, recording four assists to his name.

What are Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti up to this season?

The Spanish giants have proven they mean business with their performances since the campaign kicked off. Carlo Ancelotti's men have just made history recently by defeating Athletic Bilbao 2-0 to win the Spanish Super Cup. This seems to be the first of many trophies that could land at the Santiago Bernabeu this year.

As it stands, Los Blancos lead the race for the Liga title with 49 points in 21 games - five points ahead of second-placed Sevilla. The Spanish giants have progressed into the knockout phase of the Champions League and are still in contention for the Copa del Rey. It remains to be seen how many of these trophies will land at the club come the end of the term.

