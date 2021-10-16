"There are obviously some concerns" - Jurgen Klopp hits out at Newcastle United takeover, asks Premier League chief to explain why it was allowed

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has expressed concerns about Newcastle United's big-money takeover by a Saudi-led consortium and demanded the Premier League give a justification for the same.

Klopp compared the Newcastle United takeover to the failed breakaway European Super League, which Liverpool were a part of. Klopp believes the takeover will result in Newcastle United making the top four in the Premier League every season, which will guarantee Champions League football.

“I was waiting for some official statements about it from Richard Masters (Premier League chief executive) or someone," Klopp said ahead of Liverpool's trip to Watford. "We all know there are obviously some concerns over human rights issues. That’s clear. We all think the same there. It [a statement] didn’t happen."

“What will it mean for football? A few months ago we had a massive argument – issue – the whole football world, with 12 clubs trying to build a Super League. Rightly so. It didn’t happen, but this is kind of creating a super team if you want. It’s pretty much the same; guaranteed spots in the Champions League in a few years time. Financial fair play nowadays, nobody knows exactly if it still exists or not."

Newcastle United could challenge the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League

Newcastle United's big-money takeover could help them challenge the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool in the Premier League in the future. The Saudi-led takeover could have a similar result to Manchester City's takeover by the Abu Dhabi Group, which disrupted the tradtional top four in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp was quick to point out that this was the third time an entire country has purchased a football club, and the second time in the Premier League.

“As far as I know it’s the third club that is owned by a country. I’m not sure how many countries are still out there who have the financial power and interest to do so, but this is how it is, and what we have to deal with,” Klopp said.

Newcastle United are currently 19th in the Premier League table and will have to worry about staying in the top flight before competing against the big teams.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are challenging the likes of Chelsea and both Manchester clubs for the Premier League title. The Reds are currently second in the Premier League table, one point behind league-leaders Chelsea.

