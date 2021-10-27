"There is no progression, there is regression" - Jerome Rothen claims PSG are not making any progress under Mauricio Pochettino

Former PSG midfielder Jerome Rothen has hit out at Mauricio Pochettino for failing to get the best out of the team this season. According to the Frenchman, the Parisians are moving backward instead of forward under the tactician.
"The problem is, we don’t know where he is going with this," Rothen was quoted as saying.
"We don’t know how he wants to play. I had no doubts when he signed, but today I have a lot of doubts in terms of communication but especially on what he wants to put on the field and his playing profile."
The Frenchman also criticized Mauricio Pochettino for overloading the attack, fielding as many as four attackers in the same lineup on multiple occasions.
"He puts the four offensives in the same layout as in the game at Rennes, while it is perhaps the lousiest game of PSG since the start of the season."
"And he will explain to us that it is normal that this team is still in full progress. But there is no progression, there is regression," Jerome Rothen added.
PSG arguably have the best squad in club football right now. The Parisians signed the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, Gerginio Wijnaldum and Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer.
However, Pochettino has struggled to find an effective system for his all-star squad this season and that has resulted in a couple of disappointing displays.
How PSG have fared under Mauricio Pochettino this season
Although they've started the season on a promising note, PSG's performances so far leave a lot to be desired, especially at the domestic level. The Parisians have won just two of their last three Ligue 1 games. That includes a 2-0 loss to Rennes and the goalless draw with Marseille last weekend.
They've started their Champions League campaign on a decent note but their abysmal display in their opening game against Club Brugge calls for concern. Mauricio Pochettino will need to find a way to fire his team up before things start getting out of control.