'There's a real possibility that he signs for Real Madrid', says club director on Luka Jovic

Benfica v Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final : First Leg

What's the story?

Eintracht Frankfurt's director of football Fredi Bobic has revealed that Real Madrid are in pole position to land prime Barcelona target Luka Jovic.

In case you didn't know...

With 17 goals and 5 assists in the Bundesliga so far, Jovic is enjoying an amazing campaign and remains one of most wanted men in Europe. The 21-year-old Serbian striker is currently the joint-second top scorer in the Bundeliga, just behind Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski.

Jovic has also racked up 8 goals in the Europa League and led Frankfurt to the semi-finals of the competition. Frankfurt made his loan from Benfica permanent by signing the striker for just €12 million last week.

It is an open secret that Real Madrid and Barcelona have been scouting the player for a long time now and both the Spanish giants are in pursuit of the Serbian ace. Due to his exploits in the current campaign, Jovic's fee might be well over €50 million. His father revealed few weeks ago that they have received offers from Barcelona.

In an interview with Bild, Jovic Sr. said:

"Luka has enquiries. The ones from Barcelona are there. But he has no interest. He doesn't know if he can play football there. He wants to be in the Champions League with Eintracht and stay in Frankfurt."

The heart of the matter

After Jovic's father confirmed that they received offers from Barcelona, Bobic admits that there is interest from Real Madrid.

In a recent interview, the sporting director of Frankfurt said:

"There's a real possibility that Jovic signs for Real Madrid."

"I hope and want him to stay here at Eintracht, but I'm also realistic and know that if a big club like Real Madrid want him then we haven't got a chance of keeping him."

What's next?

There is no doubt that Real Madrid want to reinforce their squad and Jovic is one of the names of their shortlist. The young Serbian striker will be cheaper than Kane or Lewandowski.

Frankfurt will face Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga before they face Chelsea in the Europa League.