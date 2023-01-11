"There's a lot of money" - PSG superstar Lionel Messi predicted to follow Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia in transfer bombshell

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace Lionel Messi will follow Al-Nassr ace Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia, claims Dakar racing driver Al-Attiyah.

He claimed it will be difficult for Messi to return to Barcelona after playing for the Parisians. PSG are financially immense and have a clear vision for their future, which isn't the case with the Blaugranas.

To add to that, Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr are playing Messi's eternal rival Ronaldo an eye-watering wage of €200 million per year, the highest in the history of football.

For that reason, Al-Attiyah believes the Argentine World Cup winner will follow in Ronaldo's footsteps and join Al-Nassr's city rivals Al-Hillal. He recently told Mundo Deportivo (via Be soccer):

"It's difficult for Messi to go back to Barcelona after PSG. PSG are a rich club and they have a clear plan. What I think now is that an Arabian club will, in a few months, sign Messi. And I can tell you which one: I'm sure he'll go to Al Hilal"

He further added:

"He won't return to Barca. He'll go to Saudi Arabia, like Ronaldo. There's a lot of money here, and players are looking for a big contract."

Al-Attiyah added that Saudi Arabia wants to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup. Hence, making their domestic league attractive is a big part of that job. Players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will certainly help in that regard. He said:

"Saudi Arabia wants to host the World Cup. You've already seen in my country, the Qatar World Cup was incredible and now everyone is fighting for Arabia to win the 2030 World Cup bid. I think that they need big names in their league, so that more people come here and football improves with sights set on the World Cup."

PSG superstar Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo set to face off later this month

FC Barcelona v Juventus: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo's debut in Saudi Arabian football might come against none other than Lionel Messi. PSG are set to take on the Saudi Arabia All-star XI in a friendly.

The Saudi Pro League team will be made up of players from Riyadh-based sides like Al-Nassr and Al-Hillal. Ronaldo, who is yet to make his debut for Al-Nassr, is almost guaranteed to be a part of the side.

Fans might be treated to yet another duel between two of the greatest footballers of the modern era.

FCB Albiceleste @FCBAlbiceleste Xavi🗣️: “Al-Nasr is a big club, Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad as well. Cristiano…was born to be competitive.”



Just look how respectful our side is to Ronaldo. I wish their side gave same respect to Messi, but they refuse facts. Xavi🗣️: “Al-Nasr is a big club, Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad as well. Cristiano…was born to be competitive.”Just look how respectful our side is to Ronaldo. I wish their side gave same respect to Messi, but they refuse facts. https://t.co/uy8cebqEvW

Poll : 0 votes