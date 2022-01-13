"There's not many like him in world football" - Jamie Redknapp urges Liverpool to make move for Chelsea superstar despite massive wage demands

Jamie Redknapp has urged his former side Liverpool to try and sign Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger in the upcoming transfer window.

Redknapp has stated that Rudiger is one of the old-fashioned defenders in the modern game and could be a good option for Liverpool.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's Carabao Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur to Sky Sports (via the Daily Star), Jamie Redknapp said:

"There’s not many like him in world football. A lot of centre-backs now, they’re nice. Not many of them are going to be aggressive, kick you, be in for a fight every time you play against them. I think they’re going to look at Rudiger and think that’s what he brings. He’s a one off to that extent. If you’re Chelsea, you’re doing everything (to keep him). But from his point of view he’s in a good position, everyone will want him."

Jamie Redknapp wants his former side to sign Rudiger and pair him alongside Virgil van Dijk. However, the former player turned pundit is aware that the 28-year-old defender will cost a lot in terms of wages. Redknapp added:

"I look at my team, Liverpool. You can imagine him alongside Van Dijk. He’s free transfer in the summer, not going to cost you any money. Just obviously a massive wage is what he will want."

It is worth noting that Liverpool are well covered when it comes to the centre-back position. The Reds have capable defenders in their squad, including Van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate. The latter was their only signing in the summer of 2021, for whom the Reds paid £36 million.

Antonio Rudiger, on the other hand, has entered the final six months of his Chelsea contract. The German international is currently in a position to sign a pre-contract with any foreign club or could leave on a free transfer come summer.

Chelsea are keen to keep the star defender at the club. However, various European giants are interested in signing Rudiger, including Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool and Chelsea have fallen behind Manchester City in the title race

The Premier League title race felt like a three-horse race between Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool. However, the pair have now fallen behind Pep Guardiola's side following a string of underwhelming results in December.

As things stand, Manchester City are firmly in control of the Premier League title race. The defending champions have picked up 53 points from 21 games. City are currently 10 points clear of Thomas Tuchel's side, who are second and 11 clear of Liverpool in third.

The Blues travel to the Etihad Stadium to take on Manchester City in the Premier League on the 15th of January 2022.

