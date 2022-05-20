"There are three points to play for" - Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard opens up on clash with Pep Guardiola's team which could decide Premier League title race between Manchester City and Liverpool

Liverpool legend and current Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has revealed that he will go all out to defeat Manchester City on the final day.

The Citizens and the Reds are currently embroiled in a gripping title race that will be decided on the final day. As things stand, City hold a slender one-point lead over second-placed Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp's side host Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Manchester City welcome Aston Villa to the Etihad Stadium.

Speaking to BBC Sport ahead of the game, Gerrard stated he will like to give Villa fans a fine sendforth for the season.

“Our supporters deserve it [a good performance against Manchester City on Sunday]. We’re 14th."

“The fans have been incredible, following us near and far. The least we can do is try to make them proud."

”We can’t control people asking us questions [about the title race]. We just have to focus on preparing in the best way we can. There are three points to play for.”

Aston Villa come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw at home against Burnley. Ashley Barnes put the Clarets ahead from the spot on the stroke of halftime, while Emiliano Buendia equalized for Villa three minutes after the restart.

Manchester City also settled for a share of the spoils when they came back from being two goals down at the break to snatch a 2-2 draw away to West Ham United.

Steven Gerrard's ties to Liverpool are also a motivating factor against Manchester City

Liverpool need Villa to beat City

Steven Gerrard is widely regarded as the greatest Liverpool player in history and left an indelible mark on the club.

Despite having departed Anfield in 2015, the former England international remains a firm Koppite at heart.

He has followed the club's recent success keenly and has been pictured at Anfield occasionally for marquee games.

Fans of the Merseyside outfit will be hoping their legend can do the club a favor by motivating his team to victory against Manchester City.

The Citizens need a win to guarantee a fourth title in five years but Aston Villa could prove a hard nut to crack.

Pep Guardiola's side enter the game as overwhelming favorites but the unpredictability of the Premier League means anything can still happen.

The two standout teams in the English top-flight are yet again in a race that will be decided on the final day. May the best team win.

