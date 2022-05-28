"There are trains that only come once" - Dani Carvajal delivers honest opinion on Kylian Mbappe snubbing Real Madrid for PSG stay

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe snubbed Real Madrid to sign a new contract at the Parc des Princes last week, much to the surprise of many. Reacting to the development, Los Blancos defender Dani Carvajal has warned that the opportunity to join the Spanish giants isn't always available.

It goes without saying that Kylian Mbappe was really close to completing a sensational transfer to Real Madrid a couple of weeks ago. However, PSG managed to convince the Frenchman to sign a new contract with the capital club.

Dani Carvajal has admitted that it wasn't an easy situation for the attacker, considering the pressure he faced from his club, its owners, and the fans.

He told ABC (via Paris Fans): “The boy has been under a lot of pressure from Paris, from the sheiks, from PSG itself, and the fans like him a lot. Now, if I’m honest, when Real Madrid want you, it’s very hard to say no, and there are trains that only come once. You have to put yourself in his place."

Dani Carvajal also explained why Kylian Mbappe will find it difficult to leave his comfort zone in Paris, adding that Real Madrid are above all players.

The defender continied: “He is French and comes from Paris. He plays for PSG, he is the best player in his country and it must be very difficult to get out of this comfort zone.

"But I insist, there are trains that only pass once and Madrid is above all players,” Carvajal added.

The Frenchman has extended his contract until the summer of 2025.

Will Kylian Mbappe ever leave PSG for Real Madrid?

It is no secret that Kylian Mbappe is a huge admirer of the Spanish giants, but whether he'll ever get a second chance to switch to the Santiago Bernabeu is a subject of conjecture. Firstly, the Parisians had been very clear with their stance regarding the attacker: they want him to be a symbol of their project for many years to come. An objective that will not come to fruition now.

Moreover, Los Blancos hardly ever wait for any player. The Spanish giants will definitely turn their focus to another player to reinforce their options up front. All this makes any chance of seeing Mbappe at the Bernabeu less probable.

