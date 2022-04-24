"There was a bit of champagne sprayed around"- Neymar reacts to PSG winning Ligue 1 title

PSG star Neymar expressed his delight after the Ligue 1 giants lifted the league title on Saturday at the Parc des Princes after their 1-1 draw with Lens. The Brazilian revealed the importance of winning the league title for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

PSG headed into their game against Lens on the back of four consecutive league victories, during which they had scored 16 goals.

Les Parisiens were in need of a draw against Lens to claim the Ligue 1 title with four games left to play this season. Lionel Messi gave his side the lead in the 68th minute against a Lens side that was reduced to 10-men in the 57th minute after Kevin Danso was sent off. Corentin Jean scored a late equalizer for Lens, but Pochettino's side held on to claim a 1-1 draw.

In the process, PSG lifted their eighth league title in the last ten seasons. Neymar believes their latest Ligue 1 triumph is really important for the club due to the disappointing campaign they have endured. They were knocked out of the Champions League and the Coupe de France in the round-of-16 stage by Real Madrid and Nice, respectively.

"I wasn't there. but there was a bit of champagne sprayed around! But most of all I'm happy for tonight and the title which is the most important. Yes, it was a very hard and long season with everything that happened. But today we managed the victory in the League and that was really important for us," said Neymar told PSGTV.

"Now we need to breath, to calm our heads down which is the most important."

PSG were the favorites to win the Ligue 1 title, Champions League, and Coupe de France titles due to their impressive performance in the transfer window last summer. Pochettino's side signed Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Georginio Wijanldum, and Nuno Mendes in what was considered a real coup.

Their disappointing performances in the Champions League and Coupe de France has left their fans fuming, and has brought about doubts over Mauricio Pochettino's future. The club's Ligue 1 triumph is, however, likely to boost the morale of the dressing room and that of their supporters.

This summer's transfer window will be crucial for PSG

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

PSG will need to bounce back from their disappointing 2021-22 campaign by making the right decisions and some astute signings during the summer transfer window. Kylian Mbappe's contract extension is likely to be the most important piece of business for the club this summer.

The 23-year-old has been the club's talisman this season, scoring 33 goals and providing 22 assists in 42 appearances. His contract is set to expire at the end of the season. According to the Mirror, the Frenchman has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid. The Ligue 1 giants are attempting to persuade him to stay at the Parc des Princes by tabling an incredible £800,000-per week offer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



“I think there is a possibility that he stays at PSG - and also that he leaves, but Mbappé is really thinking about it now”. Leonardo on Kylian Mbappé’s future: “We’re always in direct contact, I think he said the truth: Mbappé is thinking about his future”.“I think there is a possibility that he stays at PSG - and also that he leaves, but Mbappé is really thinking about it now”. Leonardo on Kylian Mbappé’s future: “We’re always in direct contact, I think he said the truth: Mbappé is thinking about his future”. 🚨🇫🇷 #PSG“I think there is a possibility that he stays at PSG - and also that he leaves, but Mbappé is really thinking about it now”. https://t.co/BwpB8GAQAc

Angel Di Maria's contract is set to expire at the end of the season. He is expected to run down his deal and become a free agent. The Argentine has been an incredible servant for the club since joining from Manchester United, and scored 91 goals and provided 117 assists in 290 appearances. They must therefore sign an adequate replacement for Di Maria.

According to Manchester Evening News, the club are looking to take advantage of Paul Pogba's contract situation at Manchester United. The Frenchman's deal is set to expire this summer. The addition of Pogba on a free could prove to be a massive bargain for the Ligue 1 club.

