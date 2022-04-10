"They are hard to see" - Danny Murphy reveals Manchester City and Liverpool's weaknesses ahead of Premier League title showdown 

Former England midfielder Danny Murphy has revealed the weaknesses of Manchester City and Liverpool sides, ahead of their mega-showdown on Sunday.

The two title chasers will take on each other at the Etihad in a gargantuan clash that could potentially determine the outcome of the title race.

And former Reds midfielder Danny Murphy has suggested that it is 'hard to see' any weakness in either of the two teams.

The 45-year-old reckons that Liverpool could be left 'vulnerable' down the flank with their two marauding full-backs bombing forward at every opportunity.

However, he has suggested that Jurgen Klopp could address that by taking a 'more pragmatic than usual' approach by asking one of them to 'stay back'.

Murphy wrote in his column for The Daily Mail: "It’s the manager’s job to find those weak spots even though they are hard to see in these two teams."

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Jurgen Klopp on competing with Pep Guardiola:



"Pep Guardiola is the best in the world, I have no problem at all with that. But I always wanted to be the coach of the team who can beat the best team in the world and I actually achieved that as well somehow." Jurgen Klopp on competing with Pep Guardiola:"Pep Guardiola is the best in the world, I have no problem at all with that. But I always wanted to be the coach of the team who can beat the best team in the world and I actually achieved that as well somehow." 📺 Jurgen Klopp on competing with Pep Guardiola:"Pep Guardiola is the best in the world, I have no problem at all with that. But I always wanted to be the coach of the team who can beat the best team in the world and I actually achieved that as well somehow." 🔴 https://t.co/DTROMLDZn2

"Liverpool can be vulnerable down the sides if Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are caught upfield on transition."

"Klopp may be more pragmatic than usual and ask at least one of them to stay back but that in turn weakens their attacking threat."

The former England midfielder has claimed that Manchester City losing their star defender Ruben Dias to injury is a major problem for Pep Guardiola's side.

He has suggested that both John Stones and Aymeric Laporte are 'top defenders' but neither of the two 'has the pace of Dias' and that could expose the Cityzens.

The 45-year-old wrote: "Losing Ruben Dias to injury is a blow to City. Aymeric Laporte and John Stones are both top defenders but neither has the pace of Dias."

"Klopp’s team selection will be fascinating, who does he use down the middle to try to take advantage of Dias’s absence?"

Liverpool vs Manchester City will be a thrilling tactical battle

At the moment, Liverpool and Manchester City are arguably the two best teams in Europe with two of the greatest managers of the modern era.

Both Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp know each other extremely well and we can look forward to seeing the two world-class managers testing each other tactically.

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Guardiola on Liverpool:



"In the last five years, they've been the biggest opponent. Jurgen, as a manager, has been the biggest rival I’ve ever had in my career and I think what both teams propose is good for football." Guardiola on Liverpool:"In the last five years, they've been the biggest opponent. Jurgen, as a manager, has been the biggest rival I’ve ever had in my career and I think what both teams propose is good for football." https://t.co/YopyvjwAgp

Neither of the two sides will be looking to settle for a draw, especially the Reds, and that makes the game a potential thriller.

Manchester City will surely enjoy the home advantage but the Reds are in a superior run of form.

Edited by S Chowdhury