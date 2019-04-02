'They are out of Champions League, in one of the most unlucky games I have ever seen'- Jurgen Klopp claims Manchester United were lucky to defeat PSG

Liverpool manager - Jurgen Klopp

What's the story?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has claimed that Manchester United were lucky to knock Paris Saint-Germain out of the Champions League.

In case you didn't know...

After succumbing to a 2-0 defeat in the first leg at Old Trafford, Manchester United managed to mount a sensational comeback against PSG in the second leg.

Despite the absence of key players in the second leg, the Red Devils refused to give up and ultimately, won the tie. Marcus Rashford converted a controversial penalty in the injury time of the match to win for United as they defeated the Ligue 1 giants 3-1.

After a slow start under former coach Jose Mourinho, Manchester United looked a different side since Ole Gunner Solskjaer took over. United are now 5th in the Premier League table, just two points below Arsenal who are on the third place.

Meanwhile, Liverpool lead the table as they are two points ahead of Manchester City having played a game more than Pep Guardiola's side.

The heart of the matter

Jurgen Klopp revealed that the second leg clash between PSG and United is one of the most unluckiest games he has ever seen in his life.

Speaking in an interview with Canal Football club via Squawka, Klopp said:

“I know it is not easy to win all these games, really not easy,”

“But they will be French champions this season now that they are out of Champions League, in one of the most unlucky games I have ever seen in my life to be honest."

“I was watching and I was like ‘wow, it is actually not possible that you lose it,’ and they lost it.”

Klopp also explained why Barcelona's comeback was different from United's.

He added: “This one was different (compared with the Barcelona remontada), because one game against Barcelona they were better, in the next one Barcelona were better, it was unlucky, but here they were better in both games and are out. That is pretty rare.”

What's next?

Manchester United will face Barcelona in the Quarter Finals of the Champions League while Liverpool will lock horns with Porto.

