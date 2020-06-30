"They can create something out of nothing," says EPL manager Solskjaer in praise of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba

EPL and Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaped praise on star men Bruno and Pogba.

The Frenchman and the Portuguese are in line to start for the Red Devils in their EPL clash against Brighton.

EPL manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for his star midfielders Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes ahead Manchester United's upcoming game. The Red Devils, currently sixth on the EPL table, are scheduled to take on Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Pogba has had a nightmare EPL season so far having missed almost up to 40 games this year. United felt his absence as they lacked a creative presence on the pitch. That was, of course, until Bruno Fernandes' much-anticipated move from Sporting CP in the winter.

The COVID-19 break did wonders for Pogba as he was cleared to return and play the remainder of the EPL season. The two creative midfielders combined well in their first few outings, but the best is undoubtedly yet to come.

Solskjaer heaped praise on both his midfield stars, saying that it is a centre-forward's dream to have such players behind him.

'A joy to play with such creative players,' says EPL manager Solskjaer

Fernandes has been excellent since his arrival

Speaking to Sky Sports in an exclusive, Solskjaer explained;

"The forward players know they have players behind them who can create something out of nothing. Bruno [Fernandes] can create chances where there's no space - a little flick around the corner; he's been very good with his back to play."

The EPL legend continued,

"Paul [Pogba] creates too; they're both creative players who can pick a pass, players with individual qualities. To be a centre-forward in front of these two is a joy. I've felt that myself playing with Paul Scholes, Juan Sebastian Veron, David Beckham, Ryan Giggs… it's a nice position to be in."

The Portuguese arrived amid much fanfare and galvanised the former EPL champions. Bruno is yet to taste defeat in United red and has had a superb impact so far. In fact, Solskjaer's men are currently unbeaten for 14 games on the trot, a personal best for the Norwegian. This run began two games prior to the 25-year-old's arrival.

The pair started a game together for the first time against Sheffield United in the EPL. They ensured that the EPL giants were dominant throughout the game and combined well in the little time they've spent on the pitch together.

After an injury-stricken season, Pogba has begun to regain match fitness

Solskjaer, who has lifted the EPL on six occasions with the Red Devils, believes that United have several options in midfield. He's confident that the options allow him to choose between various set-ups in midfield.

"I think we can play in many different ways. Bruno has played in central midfield, to the right, to the left, as a No 8, a No 10, in a diamond. It's the same with Paul. And I have Scott McTominay, Fred, Nemanja Matic giving me a headache when I have to leave them out. It's a good position to be in."

Both Bruno and Pogba are in line to start against 15th-placed Brighton. The former EPL champions are five points away from fourth-placed Chelsea and would hope to reduce the gap with a victory.

