"They are certainly capable of it" – Former Premier League star believes Liverpool can get back in top 4 after return of key player

Former Manchester United forward Garth Crooks has claimed that Virgil van Dijk could guide Liverpool to a top-four spot in the ongoing 2022-23 Premier League season.

Van Dijk, 31, returned to first-team action for the Reds during his team's 2-0 Premier League win at Newcastle United on February 18. Earlier, he spent around four weeks on the sidelines after sustaining a hamstring injury during the Merseyside outfit's 3-1 league loss at Brentford last month.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews - victory over Newcastle United at St. James' Park Virgil van Dijk & Trent Alexander-Arnold share their thoughts after a HUGEvictory over Newcastle United at St. James' Park Virgil van Dijk & Trent Alexander-Arnold share their thoughts after a HUGE 2️⃣-0️⃣ victory over Newcastle United at St. James' Park 💭 https://t.co/lGjMIq3raN

In his BBC's Team of the Week column, Crooks named Van Dijk in his lineup and shared his thoughts on the Dutchman's return. He wrote:

"He's back and much to the relief of Jurgen Klopp. He had been out with a hamstring injury for six weeks and Liverpool desperately felt his absence. Not only did they beat Newcastle on Van Dijk's return, they also kept a clean sheet. The question now is can they put a significant run together that could take them back into the top four? With Van Dijk back in the team, they are certainly capable of it."

A complete centre-back blessed with tackling and positioning, Van Dijk missed six games across all competitions due to his recent injury. So far, he has scored twice in 18 Premier League starts this campaign.

With Van Dijk back in Reds manager Jurgen Klopp's plans, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez are likely to be rotated as the right-sided centre-back option in the coming weeks. Ibrahima Konate, on the other hand, is expected to recover from his minor muscle injury around the start of next month.

Van Dijk is next set to be in action for Liverpool against Real Madrid in their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday (February 21).

Garth Crooks names Liverpool striker in his Premier League Team of the Week column

In his BBC column, Garth Crooks included Darwin Nunez in his lineup after the Uruguayan's fine performance in front of goal at St. James' Park. He wrote:

"A few weeks ago, I had suggested that Nunez might be suffering from stage fright especially when playing at Anfield. However, the Uruguayan is looking more like a real threat these days and much more comfortable in front of goal. His right-footed finish against Newcastle was emphatic and I now see a player growing in confidence."

Nunez, 23, has blown hot and cold for Liverpool since arriving from Benfica for a deal worth up to £85 million last summer. He has scored 11 goals and contributed four assists in 28 games so far this season.

