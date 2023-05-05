"They are a great team" - Real Madrid player opens up on facing 'scary' Manchester City and superstar Erling Haaland ahead of UCL S/F

Real Madrid star Rodrygo is apprehensive about facing Manchester City and their star striker Erling Haaland in the upcoming Champions League semifinals. Despite the holders' reputation as the kings of the tournament, the Brazilian winger admits that City are a great team and always a scary prospect to face.

After a shaky start to 2023, Manchester City have found their form in recent weeks and are now unbeaten in 19 games. They have put themselves in a prime position to clinch a historic treble having gone top of the EPL, reaching the FA Cup final, and making it to the Champions League semifinals.

However, awaiting them are Real Madrid in the UCL, their old foes who knocked them out of the tournament at the same stage last season. The difference this time is the addition of Haaland, who has been in sensational form. He has broken the record for most goals in a single Premier League season (having netted 35 goals) record and scored 51 goals in all competitions.

Rodrygo recognizes the danger the Norwegian striker poses and hopes he does not score against them. He stated in an interview with RTVE:

"Haaland scores a lot of goals, no one knows how to stop him. I hope he doesn't score against us. Manchester City is always scary. They are a great team, they play very well, but we are confident that we can win."

Despite a recent defeat to Real Sociedad in La Liga, the Brazilian winger believes that his team remains composed and focused on the upcoming matches, which include the Copa del Rey final and the Champions League semifinals.

Interestingly, Rodrygo played a pivotal role in Real Madrid's comeback against Manchester City in the semifinals of the Champions League last year. Real Madrid went on to win the 14th UCL title by beating Liverpool in the finals.

As both teams prepare to face each other again on Wednesday, May 10, it remains to be seen whether Rodrygo and Real Madrid can overcome the formidable challenge of Manchester City and Erling Haaland.

