"They are my idols" - PSG superstar Neymar says he loves watching YouTube videos of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. has revealed that he watches YouTube videos of his 'idols' Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in his free time.

The Brazilian has spent the majority of his time in Europe playing alongside Lionel Messi. He joined Barcelona in 2013 and spent four seasons with the club before switching to PSG, who signed the Argentine on a free transfer in 2021.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, represented the Blaugrana's arch-rivals Real Madrid during Neymar's time in Spain. However, that didn't affect his liking for the Portuguese superstar.

The Brazilian was recently in conversation with DAZN Sport when he was asked how he likes to spend his free time.

"I used to love going on YouTube and watching videos of other players," Neymar replied.

He was further quizzed on whether there were any particular players he liked to watch videos of.

"I'd always watch the Brazilians, Messi or Cristiano because they are my idols. I wanted to do things they were doing, I wanted to play with them, I then got a chance to play with them," he added.

Neymar and Lionel Messi start the new season emphatically while Cristiano Ronaldo struggles

Neymar Jr. and Messi have started the new season for PSG in fine fashion. The Brazilian has recorded nine goals and seven assists this season in just eight matches across competitions.

The Argentine skipper, on the other hand, is having a much better campaign than the last one. He has scored four and assisted six goals in eight encounters. The duo, along with Kylian Mbappe, have helped PSG record a brilliant start to the 2022-23 season.

The French giants are currently top of the Ligue 1 table with 16 points from six matches. PSG also opened their UEFA Champions League campaign with a 2-1 victory over Italian heavyweights Juventus.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has spent most of his time on the bench this season. He has started just one match for Manchester United this term - a 4-0 defeat to Brentford in the Premier League. The Portuguese forward is also yet to open his tally for the season.

Ronaldo's absence from the starting XI hasn't hurt United, who have gone on a four-match winning run since his relegation to the bench. The Red Devils are currently fifth in the Premier League table.

