"They’ll want a good performance here" - Michael Owen predicts the result of Chelsea vs Brentford Premier League clash

Former Premier League striker Michael Owen has backed Chelsea to overcome Brentford when the two sides square off on Saturday.

The Blues have won their last five games in the Premier League and have closed the gap on league leaders Manchester City to 11 points.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have a game in hand over the Sky Blues and could further reduce the gap to just eight points.

It’s not been an easy period for the Blues, who have had several sanctions imposed on them because of Roman Abramovich’s presence.

They will look to continue their impressive run at the expense of Brentford, who are by no means an easy side to play against.

Owen believes the Blues will look to find a bit of rhythm ahead of an important fortnight or so where they face Real Madrid in the Champions League.

The former forward predicted a 3-0 win for the Blues:

“It’s obviously been a difficult month for Chelsea off the pitch, but on it I’ve been impressed. They keep winning, and defensively they look so solid. That huge clash against Real Madrid Is on the horizon, so they’ll want a good performance here."

He added:

“As for Brentford, it’s been a positive few weeks for the club. The win against Burnley was huge and they didn’t play badly in the defeat to Leicester. I think a couple more wins should see them safe. I don’t see them picking anything up here though. Chelsea have been too organised recently, 3-0.”

Chelsea not completely out of the Premier League title race

Should they win their game in hand, the Blues will be eight points behind Manchester City.

It must also be mentioned that Liverpool and Manchester City are yet to face each other. This will provide another opportunity for Tuchel’s side to close the gap on the two teams above them in the league.

With 27 points still available for grabs, anything is possible. Tuchel's men will need to be consistent and avoid any more slip ups.

Retaining the Champions League will be high on their agenda, and they are still active in the FA Cup as well.

An unlikely treble is still possible for the Pensioners, and that would make it an unprecedented season for the Blues as they have already lifted the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

