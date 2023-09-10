“They need to bring us back” - Ex-Chelsea star who just 'chills and drinks beers’ gives hilarious advice to Mauricio Pochettino 

Chelsea great John Obi Mikel has weighed in with a piece of advice for manager Mauricio Pochettino on how to arrest the club's slump. The retired midfielder made the statement after featuring in the Chelsea Legends' match against Bayern Munich Legends at Stamford Bridge.

Mikel Obi, who was at Chelsea for 11 years between 2006 and 2017, was in the public eye for the first time since his retirement. The Nigerian played a key role as Chelsea defeated Bayern Munich 4-0. He was asked questions by a Talksport reporter after the match, to which he responded.

When asked where he sees the current team and manager Mauricio Pochettino, the former midfielder jokingly responded that the manager needs the old players.

" They need to bring us back."

He then seriously responded that he knows Pochettino and the club will come good with time. He cited the fact that the club is in transition, and pointed out that the squad is filled with talented, young players.

When asked about his whereabouts and what he has been up to since retirement, he replied that he had been chilling and drinking beers.

Mikel retired in 2022 after a few years out of the game. He last turned out for Kuwaiti side Kuwait SC, for whom he played just two matches before his contract was terminated. He played for Tianjin TEDA, Stoke City, Trabzonspor and Middlesbrough, too, after leaving Chelsea.

Mauricio Pochettino has had rough start to life as Chelsea boss

Former PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino was appointed as Chelsea manager in July and oversaw an impressive preseason tour. His side has, however, has flattered to deceive since the start of the season.

Beset by injuries and hampered by poor finishing, Chelsea are in 12th place with only four points from four games. The Blues have lost to West Ham United and Nottingham Forest already this season, with their lone league win coming against Luton Town.

Pochettino has been vocal about his belief in his current crop of players and their ability to perform well and compete for titles. The Argentine manager revealed in an interview that he believes his side is months from challenging for titles in England.

The higher-ups at Chelsea and the club's legends maintain their belief in Mauricio Pochettino, and he will be keen to reward their trust with silverware. The Blues are competing on three fronts, the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup, and Pochettino intends for his side to win these trophies.