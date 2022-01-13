"They need to be very careful about the profile" - Emmanuel Petit fires transfer warning to Arsenal over double swoop for Brazilian stars

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has warned the Gunners in their reported pursuit of two Brazilian stars from French club Lyon. Arsenal have been linked with Bruno Guimaraes and his teammate Lucas Paqueta in the winter transfer window. Petit has warned that the Gunners must be 'very careful' while agreeing that the two would bring quality to the Emirates Stadium.

Manager Mikel Arteta has been eyeing a few players to reinforce his options in midfield. This comes after Ainsley Maitland-Niles was loaned out to Roma. Moreover, a few players like Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny are out on national duty to play in the AFCON.

Pitet cautioned his former club not to repeat the same mistake they have been making for the last 10 years. He asked them to be 'careful' about the profile of the players they are looking for. He told Bookmakers.co.uk:

“Bruno Guimaraes is a very talented player. He is a physical guy with very good technique, vision and mentality. But, they have been targeting players in the midfield position for the last 10 years and so many of them have come to the club only to leave again after two years. So, they need to be very, very careful about the profile of the players they look for."

He added:

“I believe Guimaraes could be something good for Arsenal, just like his teammate at Lyon, Lucas Paqueta - who is a very good player as well. But, I still don't know what both of them can do at the highest level. I know they have the quality to play at that level, but to do it week after week, I'll have to be convinced they can do it.”

Guimaraes was a regular starter for the club last season when Lyon narrowly missed the chance to qualify for the elite Champions League. Meanwhile, Paqueta is the leading goalscorer for the French club in the ongoing season with eight goals.

Arsenal prepare to offload Sead Kolasinac and Pablo Mari amidst interest from Marseille and Udinese

Mikel Arteta is ready to offload defensive duo Sead Kolasinac and Pablo Mari in January. They have garnered interest from the likes of Olympique Marseille and Udinese.

Kolasinac joined Arsenal in 2017 from Schalke and has made 118 appearances for the club, scoring five goals. The Gunners sent 28-year-old defender on loan to Schalke in 2021.

Arsenal are prepared to let both Sead Kolasinac and Pablo Marí leave this month. Udinese are working to sign Marí on straight loan, negotiations ongoing. Olympique Marseille have approached Kolasinac - talks on to sign him right after Bakambu [done deal].

