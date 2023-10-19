"They would need that striker" - Roy Keane names the player Arsenal should sign to win the Premier League this season

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has named the player Arsenal need to sign in order to win the Premier League title this season. The Irishman urged the Gunners to go all out and lure Brentford striker Ivan Toney to the Emirates Stadium if they want to go all the way and achieve success in the English top flight this time around.

Arsenal have returned to contend for the Premier League title this season after losing it to Manchester City last term. They seem to be more determined this time, defeating the defending champions 1-0 last time out, something they couldn't manage in the previous campaign.

As it stands, the Gunners occupy the second position in the table with 20 points in eight games - tied at same points and same goal difference with first-placed Tottenham Hotspur - who sit atop the rankings just for having scored more goals.

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Roy Keane expressed that Mikel Arteta's men can indeed win the title term but insists they'll need to sign Ivan Toney to get the job done.

"Arsenal can win the league, but they would need that striker," the former Manchester United star said. "It’s great when you’re watching a team that can play. That is good in possession, but also physically strong."

"We’ve seen City over the last few years, they’ve got bigger – obviously set pieces are huge. We’ve seen lads this season come off the bench for Arsenal, they are big, strong, physical players who can get you over the line in tight games," he added.

Arsenal could sign Ivan Toney in January - Reports

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Brentford forward over the last couple of months as Mikel Arteta looks to tighten things up in the attacking department. As time goes by, the possibility is getting bigger and bigger.

According to the Mirror, the Gunners are monitoring the player's situation and are willing to launch a charm offensive for him when the transfer window reopens in January. It is believed that the Londoners are willing to splash £60 million on the striker.

Meanwhile they will also face competition from other elite clubs in the race for Toney's signature. The likes of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are said to be keeping tabs on the forward as well. It remains to be seen which club will end up signing him.