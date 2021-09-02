"They play with a confident arrogance" - youngster looks to emulate Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are role models for many young footballers and there's no need to ask why. PSV Eindhoven forward Noni Madueke has joined a list of youngsters who are looking to emulate the iconic duo in their careers.

The 19-year-old revealed:

"I used to grow up watching him [Ronaldo]. What he did was inspiring and to still be doing it now is testament to how hard he works. He's the biggest inspiration for someone who is confident but backs it up on the pitch every time he steps out."

"All my idols – people like Neymar, Ronaldo, Messi and the new generation of guys like Mbappe – play with a confident arrogance. That is something I like and try to implement in my game as well."

"I have high expectations of myself. For me I feel I can be one of the best players in the league and that's what I want to do. I want to do well for my team. We've already won the Super Cup, got a taste of what it is to win something."

"I want to make sure I'm as important to this team (under-21s) as my team back home at club level. We have to keep that mindset and hunger and competitive desire, and there is enough talent for us to be successful."

Noni Madueke is one of the brightest talents rising up in the Dutch league at the moment. He's made nine appearances for PSV Eindhoven so far this season, with an impressive four-goal tally to his name.

Lionel Messi joins PSG... HERE WE GO! Total agreement completed on a two-years contract. Option to extend until June 2024. Salary around €35m net per season add ons included. 🇦🇷🇫🇷 #Messi



Messi has definitely accepted PSG contract proposal and will be in Paris in the next hours. pic.twitter.com/DiM5jNzxTA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2021

The attacker's brilliant performances in the Eredivisie have put him on the radar of many clubs, especially in the Premier League. The likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City and Wolves are reportedly monitoring his progress.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have ruled the football world for almost two decades

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo open new chapters in their careers

It's been a huge summer for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who have both opened new chapters in their respective careers. The Argentine recently ended his 21-year stint with Barcelona to complete a swoop to Paris Saint-Germain while his counterpart also left Juventus to join Manchester United.

The two players are still firing on all cylinders. Lionel Messi was named both the top scorer and the best player when he led Argentina to the Copa America triumph recently while Cristiano Ronaldo also finished as the top scorer of the European Championship this summer.

