"They put an astronomical salary on the table" - Barcelona vice-president reveals why key figure is leaving for Premier League club

Barcelona vice-president Eduard Romeu has opened up on the imminent departure of Mateu Alemany in the summer.

Alemany, who has served as the Catalan giants' director of football since March 2021, is about to leave the club this summer.

The Spanish executive, who was formerly the president of RCD Mallorca for two tenures, is expected to join Premier League side Aston Villa.

Eduard Romeu has claimed that Aston Villa made an offer to Alemany that was too good to refuse.

The Barcelona vice-president has also insisted that the Blaugrana will miss their outgoing director of football. He said, as quoted by Barca Blaugranes:

“Mateu could not say no. They put an astronomical salary on the table. Andnon top of that, they give him a blank chequebook. It’s very hard to say no. Mateu is a phenomenon. He has done a great job. I got along very well (with him). I don’t understand football at all, but he used to speak my language. (His departure) is very bad news for us.”

The Barcelona vice-president has also claimed that he would have liked to offer Alemany a blank cheque as well but could not due to their financial struggles. He added:

“I would like to be able to offer him a blank cheque, although the regulations wouldn’t allow us. In the Premier League, they are more flexible. I am convinced that he will create a team that will make a big splash.”

Barcelona are yet to announce who will replace Alemany, although it is understood that Deco is being considered as an option.

Barcelona plan to invite former star to join celebrations when they secure La Liga title

Barcelona are reportedly planning to invite Gerard Pique for celebrations when they clinch the La Liga title.

As reported by Relevo jounalist Toni Juanmarti, Xavi Hernandez is looking to invite Pique for title celebrations. Juanmarti tweeted (as translated from Spanish):

"Barca SI intends to invite Pique ahead of the festivities that will take place if they end up winning the league."

Pique announced his retirement earlier in the season but played 10 games this season, including six in La Liga.

The Blaugrana sit at the top the La Liga with 69 points from 33 games and have a 13-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid.

The Blaugrana will secure the title by winning at Espanyol on Sunday (May 14) or by at least matching Real Madrid's result.

Winning the La Liga title at local rivals Espanyol would be a massive feat for the Blaugrana. Pique coming back to celebrate with the team will also give fans a wonderful moment.

