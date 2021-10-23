"They’re just a level below"– Gary Neville claims Arsenal don’t have "top" leaders like some of their Premier League rivals

Emile Smith Rowe had named three leaders in Arsenal's dressing room following their 3-1 win against Aston Villa in the Premier League. The three players he mentioned are captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the two centre-halves, Gabriel and Ben White but Gary Neville had a bit of a different view.

While Gary Neville praised the performances of the aforementioned players, he revealed how they're a "level below" other Premier League teams. Neville reiterated how Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City have better leaders in their squad compared to Arsenal.

Here's what Smith Rowe said:

"There’s a few (leaders) to be honest. Aubameyang the captain is always speaking, Gabriel, the two center-backs Ben (White) as well. I feel like together we are such a strong team and we’re coming together really well. We always try and help each other on and off the pitch. It’s really starting to show."

He added:

"Playing with these experienced players, it’s a bit surreal at times but it’s great when we step on the pitch together and I feel like the chemistry is really coming together."

Here's what Neville had to say on the subject:

"They don't really have outstanding senior players. Lacazette, Aubameyang and Gabriel had a great game tonight, but they're just a level below the outstanding leaders some of the other teams have got at the very top of the league. That's a problem for them. They're good players, no problem with that. But if you look at some of the other teams up there, they have absolutely top players in those positions. "

Arsenal gaffer Mikel Arteta applauded Smith Rowe's performance as he grabbed a goal and an assist against Villa in the Premier League.

He revealed how the 21-year-old is developing and maturing but needs to grow in other areas as well.

Arsenal have gone back to winning ways in the Premier League

The Gunners have had a rather underwhelming start to the current campaign. They lost their first three Premier League games, including a 0-3 loss to freshly promoted Brentford.

Brentford v Arsenal - Premier League

However, Arsenal ran through Aston Villa's back-line the other night. Mikel Arteta's men secured an impressive 3-1 victory over the Lions. Thomas Partey, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Rowe found the back of the net for Arsenal.

Arsenal were pressing well and were able to regain possession in dangerous areas. From the looks of it, the Gunners have found the momentum they were looking for after finishing in eighth position last season.

The Gunners have won three of their last five Premier League games and have looked more organized than last season. However, they're still a point behind the fourth side on the table and eight points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea, who obliterated Norwich City with a thumping 7-0 win.

