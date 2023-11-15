"They're strong enough" - Manchester United legend Roy Keane makes straightforward Premier League title prediction

Manchester United icon Roy Keane recently tipped Manchester City to retain their Premier League title this season.

The Cityzens have dominated the English top flight over the last six years, winning five Premier League titles in the process, including the treble last season.

Pep Guardiola and Co. haven't quite been at their very best this season, losing two games, and were recently held to a 4-4 draw by Chelsea. However, they are still at the summit of the league standings with 28 points from 12 games, one point more than Liverpool and Arsenal, who are in second and third,respectively.

Despite the top three teams being in such close proximity, Keane isn't convinced by the standards of some of the top teams. The Manchester United hero said on The Stick to Football podcast (via Liverpool ECHO):

"I think the standard hasn't been great the last month or two in the Premier League. The goals being conceded, the quality, Man City are excellent but the other teams need to sort themselves out, I still can't see beyond City even if they have some sort of blip. They're strong enough."

Liverpool will have an opportunity to prove their title credentials in their next Premier League fixture against Manchester City. The blockbuster clash is set to take place at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, November 25, following the international break.

Juventus interested in signing Manchester United outcast on loan but unwilling to pay wages: Reports

According to Manchester Football Correspondent David McDonnell (via @UnitedStandMUFC), Serie A giants Juventus have contacted Manchester United over the possibility of signing Jadon Sancho on loan in the January transfer window.

However, the Old Lady are unwilling to pay a loan fee or most of his £275,000-a-week wages. Sancho hasn't played for the Red Devils since August after falling out with Erik ten Hag and has refused to apologize to the latter since.

Sancho has failed to make a mark at Manchester United, scoring 12 goals and providing six assists in 82 appearances across all competitions. Despite his drop in form, the 23-year-old still has his best years ahead of him and is likely to join a new club in the coming months.

Ten Hag has reportedly decided to offload Sancho in the upcoming transfer window but the club would want up to £50 million for his services.